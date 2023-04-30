D.C.-bound Amtrak train kills two minors on the tracks in Chester, Pa.

None of the 368 passengers or crew members on board suffered injuries, the company said. The passengers were transferred to another train to continue their journey.

Two juveniles who were on a train track in Chester, Pa., on Saturday were struck and killed by a D.C.-bound Amtrak train, police officials there said.

Chester city police were investigating the incident Sunday and had not released the children’s identities or ages.

“Anyone not authorized to be on railroad property, including using the tracks as a ‘shortcut’ or not heeding the warnings of the approaching train, is trespassing as they are on the property without a lawful reason to do so,” the statement said.