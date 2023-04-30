D.C.-bound Amtrak train kills two minors on the tracks in Chester, Pa.

Two juveniles who were on a train track in Chester, Pa., on Saturday were struck and killed by a D.C.-bound Amtrak train, police officials there said.
Chester city police were investigating the incident Sunday and had not released the children’s identities or ages.
In a statement, Amtrak cautioned against trespassing on train tracks.
“Anyone not authorized to be on railroad property, including using the tracks as a ‘shortcut’ or not heeding the warnings of the approaching train, is trespassing as they are on the property without a lawful reason to do so,” the statement said.