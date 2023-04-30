‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect on the run after 5 neighbors were killed

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The search for a Texas man who allegedly gunned down five neighbors Friday after they asked him to stop shooting in his yard continued Sunday as residents expressed alarm that he remained on the run. Law enforcement officers initially searched for the suspect, Francisco Oropeza, 38, in a wooded area near the Cleveland, Tex., neighborhood where the shooting occurred, but they eventually lost his trail. The FBI’s Houston office on Sunday warned anyone who might see Oropeza not to confront him because he is considered “armed and dangerous.”

“He is out there, and he’s a threat to the community,” James Smith, special agent in charge of that office, told reporters Saturday.

President Biden was briefed Sunday morning on the search for the gunman, according to a White House official who spoke on the condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak publicly. Biden has not commented directly on the shooting.

Advertisement

Oropeza “could be anywhere” within 10 to 20 square miles, Smith said Saturday after the search area expanded. Officials said that they found the AR-15-style weapon allegedly used in the killings, as well as articles of clothing and a cellphone, but that they were unsure whether the suspect had another gun with him.

On Sunday, the FBI’s Houston office released photos of Oropeza and a tattoo on his left arm. People can share tips about his whereabouts at 936-653-4367, the office tweeted.

Oropeza faces five counts of murder for the killings of four adults and an 8-year-old child, San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers said. Authorities say all five victims were shot in the head. Five other people survived the shooting in the small city about 45 miles northeast of downtown Houston.

The killings marked at least the seventh incident this month in which an armed American shot others in response to otherwise unremarkable encounters. Among them, an 84-year-old man shot a teenager who accidentally knocked on the wrong door in Kansas City. In Upstate New York, a man killed a 20-year-old woman who mistakenly pulled a car into his driveway. And in South Florida, someone shot a delivery driver and his girlfriend when they came to the wrong address.

Oropeza was firing his weapon in his yard Friday about 11 p.m. when his neighbors asked him to stop, noting that their baby was trying to sleep, officials said. Rather than ceasing, Oropeza allegedly became angry, took the gun inside the neighbors’ home and killed half the people there.

Advertisement

The victims were identified Saturday as Sonia Argentina Guzman, 25; Diana Velazquez Alvarado, 21; Julisa Molina Rivera, 31; Jose Jonathan Casarez, 18; and Daniel Enrique Laso, 8. All were from Honduras, authorities said.

Vianey Balderas, who lives across the street from the family, said her terror prevented her from sleeping most of Friday night.

“I am now afraid to be at home,” Balderas, 27, said in Spanish. “This shatters the sense of safety of being in your own home, especially because they are neighbors whom I see every day.”

Capers, the sheriff, told reporters Saturday that it could be considered illegal for someone to fire a weapon in their yard in a subdivision like the one where the shooting occurred, but he stopped short of saying that Oropeza broke the law in that regard.

Mark Berman, Justine McDaniel, Toluse Olorunnipa, Dan Rosenzweig-Ziff and Andrea Salcedo contributed to this report.

GiftOutline Gift Article