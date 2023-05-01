Carroll says Trump calling her liar was ‘huge hit’ to reputation

Listen 8 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NEW YORK — With E. Jean Carroll back on the stand Monday in her civil trial against Donald Trump, his defense attorney used hours of questioning to try to chip away at her allegations that Trump raped her in the mid-1990s. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Over hours of questioning, Joe Tacopina, an attorney for the former president, zeroed in on potential gaps and inconsistencies in her account. Carroll has described being traumatized by the alleged attack, then further victimized after she publicly accused Trump in 2019 and he called her a liar.

Tacopina asked Carroll about why she wrote in her 2019 book revealing the accusations that she “never suffered.” He quizzed the writer about comments she made during a podcast appearance the same year that her life since making the accusation was “fabulous.” And he suggested that Carroll lost a longtime magazine role not because of Trump’s comments, as she suggested, but for revealing her allegations in a rival publication.

During his opening statements last week, Tacopina called Carroll’s allegations unbelievable. With the opportunity to cross-examine her on the stand, Tacopina appeared focused on driving that idea home for the jury.

Whether Tacopina’s efforts sway jurors remains to be seen. Carroll has sued Trump for battery and defamation, and she is asking for unspecified damages. The trial is expected to last at least through this week and possibly longer.

Carroll’s three days of testimony could prove critical in the trial, and both sides appeared to approach it as such, using her time on the stand to underline their core arguments.

For Carroll, her testimony emphasized the agony she said Trump inflicted on her during the alleged attack and then for years afterward, including when he assailed her as a liar who made up the story to sell books. Carroll has said she spoke out after the #MeToo movement emerged, seeking peace of mind rather than personal gain.

“I was sick of staying silent,” she said. “It was just time.”

For Trump’s side, Carroll’s time on the witness stand appeared to offer an opportunity to try to undermine her credibility. In his opening remarks, Tacopina suggested that her allegations were implausible.

“That’s what this case is going to come down to,” Tacopina said during the remarks. “Do you believe the unbelievable?”

During her testimony, Carroll described in brutal detail how she said Trump raped her in a dressing room.

Carroll said she and Trump ran into each other in the mid-1990s and recognized one another. He asked for help picking out a gift for another woman, she said, so they went inside and ended up in a dressing room. There, Carroll alleges, Trump attacked her, inserting his fingers and then penis into her vagina.

Carroll testified that she escaped the room, but not the lingering trauma of that day. Her testimony continued with descriptions of how the episode left her shaken and riddled with guilt, unable to form romantic relationships or have sex with men.

Question by question, Tacopina seemed focused on trying to sow doubt in the jurors’ minds. He emphasized Carroll’s inability to remember a specific date for the alleged attack. He seemed to suggest, again and again, that her allegations stemmed from a desire to sell books. (Carroll first publicly accused Trump in 2019 when she published a memoir that included the accusation.) Tacopina quizzed her on her political leanings, finances and the details she gave on how she kneed Trump after he pulled down her tights.

Tacopina has also repeatedly asked Carroll why she never contacted police about the alleged attack. She explained Monday that her hesitation came from her upbringing and lingering guilt.

“I am a member of the Silent Generation,” said Carroll, 79. “Women like me were taught and trained to keep our chins up and not to complain.”

Carroll also reiterated feeling guilt over the alleged attack. She previously said this guilt stemmed from feeling like she flirted with Trump when they interacted.

“I would never call the police about something I am ashamed of … I thought it was my fault,” Carroll said.

Carroll testified that accusing Trump bore a significant cost, saying that his vehement denials and insistence she was lying caused her reputation to take “a huge hit.” Carroll has suggested that she lost her role as an advice columnist published by Elle magazine because of Trump’s comments branding her a liar. While questioned Monday, Carroll acknowledged that an editor there was “very angry” that Carroll’s allegation about Trump was first publishing in New York magazine.

Carroll also offered an explanation for why she remained silent for so long before publicly accusing Trump in 2019. Tacopina cited part of her book where Carroll wrote about being “fine” and said she “never suffered.”

On the stand, Carroll said that depiction in her book is part of what she called her “public E. Jean” persona — a sunny, optimistic figure. “I didn’t reveal my whole self,” she said. And her perceptions of the experience, she said, changed when the #MeToo movement began unfolding.

Carroll had previously testified she did not have sex or a romantic relationship with men because of the trauma she says Trump caused. In a 2019 podcast appearance played in court during Tacopina’s questioning, she can be heard making similar statements and adding, “I think it wasn’t because of him.” She continued, “Maybe in that dressing room, my desire for desire was killed … I just think I’ve been unlucky.”

Tacopina pressed Carroll on what he tried to portray to jurors as her inconsistent behavior — including questions over why she never sued Les Moonves, the former CBS chairman, whom she has accused of groping her. Moonves, like Trump, denied her allegations. But there was a difference, Carroll testified.

“He didn’t call me names,” Carroll said. “He didn’t grind my face into the mud like Donald Trump did.”

Trump, who is running for president again, is facing several other investigations and accusations of wrongdoing in other forums. The Manhattan district attorney is prosecuting him on 34 counts of falsifying business records, while New York’s attorney general filed a civil suit accusing Trump of repeated fraud. Trump is also facing ongoing investigations scrutinizing his handling of classified documents and efforts to block Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election. Trump has denied wrongdoing in all matters and denounced the cases as politically motivated.

In the Manhattan criminal case, Trump’s attorneys have been sparring with prosecutors since he was charged. An attorney for Trump argued Monday he should not be blocked from speaking about elements of the court case, writing that he is the leading Republican candidate for the 2024 presidential nomination, so “there will continue to be significant public commentary about this case and his candidacy, to which he has a right and a need to respond.”

In a letter Monday morning, Tacopina criticized U.S. District Court Judge Lewis A. Kaplan’s handling of the Carroll case. Tacopina accused the judge of making “pervasive unfair and prejudicial rulings” that benefited Carol and harmed Trump’s defense. Tacopina asked Kaplan to declare a mistrial based on the federal judge’s own behavior so far. Kaplan denied the request, and Carroll soon took the stand.

The outcome of Carroll’s lawsuit is being watched closely by another group: women who have accused Trump of sexual misconduct, some of whom are monitoring the trial and hoping for a sense of vindication if the jury sides with Carroll.

Two of Trump’s other accusers also plan to follow Carroll onto the stand: One woman who says he groped her on a flight decades ago, and another who said he pushed her against a wall and forcibly kissed her.

Tacopina has not said whether Trump will testify in his own defense, and the former president has no obligation to do so. He was deposed in the case last year, and Carroll’s attorneys have said they plan to play video showing some of that deposition in court.

Trump has continuously denied Carroll’s allegations, along with those of other women accusing him of misconduct. With Carroll and these other women, he followed a similar pattern, denying the claims, calling them liars and insulting their physical appearances.

In this case, Carroll is also suing Trump for defamation over a statement he posted last year on social media dismissing her claims as “a Hoax and a lie.” Carroll is seeking a court order that would force him to retract the statement.

