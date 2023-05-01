Live updates E. Jean Carroll to take the stand again in Trump rape trial

E. Jean Carroll, who has accused Donald Trump of raping her in the mid-1990s, is expected to retake the stand Monday in her civil lawsuit against the former president. Carroll testified last week that Trump attacked her and caused a decades-long trauma in her life. Trump has denied her allegations and called her a liar. His attorney is expected to continue questioning Carroll on Monday.
Carroll’s return to the stand Monday comes after she testified over two days last week. Her testimony included harrowing depictions of sexual assault. She also said Trump’s denials, beginning when she first publicly accused him in 2019, caused her additional torment. Carroll is suing Trump for battery and defamation.
During Carroll’s second day on the stand, Trump attorney Joe Tacopina questioned her for hours. He appeared focused on picking apart her allegations and trying to undermine her credibility with jurors, highlighting things like Carroll being unable to offer a specific date on which the alleged attack took place. Tacopina’s additional questioning Monday will probably see him continue to press Carroll on her account.
It remains unclear whether Trump will testify in his own defense. The former president has no obligation to testify or attend the proceedings. Tacopina has told the judge Trump will make a decision during the trial.
