Seven bodies found during search for two missing teens, Oklahoma officials say

The search for two missing teenage girls led law enforcement to seven bodies on a property in Henryetta, Okla., the State Bureau of Investigation said on Monday, a shocking discovery that the local sheriff says is among the worst incidents he’s seen. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Oklahoma Highway Patrol pushed a missing persons alert for 14-year-old Ivy Webster and 16-year-old Brittany Brewer early Monday afternoon. They were last seen in Henryetta, about 90 miles east of Oklahoma City, and possibly with 39-year-old Jesse McFadden, who was also included in the alert. McFadden has been convicted of sexual assault, and is listed on the Oklahoma Sex Offender Registry.

The missing girls are believed to be among the seven dead, officials said. Authorities are working to confirm the identities of all seven people.

Law enforcement officials arrived at a property on the outskirts of Henryetta with a search warrant around 3 p.m. The two teenagers and McFadden are likely among the dead, pending further confirmation, Okmulgee County Sheriff Eddy Rice told local media.

“We are no longer looking [for missing persons]. We believe to have found everything that we were seeking this morning," said Rice. “We believe that we have found the persons, we are just waiting for confirmation” from the medical examiner.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said that there is no ongoing search for a suspect. Officials declined to share any other details regarding those found dead, including if any weapons were recovered from the scene. No motive is known yet.

“We have no idea at this time. We are still conducting an investigation,” Rice said. “Our hearts go out to the families, friends and school mates. It’s just a tragedy in Okmulgee County. ...We’ve had our shares of troubles and woes, but this one’s pretty bad."

Maham Javaid contributed to this report.

