Montana Rep. Zooey Zephyr sues for full reinstatement in state House

Montana Rep. Zooey Zephyr (D), who was formally punished last week in the state House, filed a lawsuit Monday for her full reinstatement, alleging that a decision to bar her from the floor “effectively removed” her from the legislative process and silenced her 11,000 constituents. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight On Wednesday, the House voted to ban Zephyr, one of the first openly transgender people elected to the Montana state legislature, from the floor, anteroom and gallery after she chastised GOP colleagues who were supporting a ban on gender-affirming care for transgender youth.

The move, which limited Zephyr to voting remotely for the remainder of the legislative session, violated her “free speech and expression rights,” the lawsuit alleges. It requests that the court restore Zephyr’s legislative privileges, naming the state of Montana, House Speaker Matt Regier (R) and Sergeant-at-Arms Bradley Murfitt as defendants. The American Civil Liberties Union of Montana is representing four constituents who are plaintiffs alongside Zephyr in the case.

In a statement Monday, Zephyr called the House’s decision a “disturbing and terrifying affront to democracy itself.”

“House leadership explicitly and directly targeted me and my district because I dared to give voice to the values and needs of transgender people like myself,” her statement said. “By doing so, they’ve denied me my own rights under the Constitution and, more importantly, the rights of my constituents to just representation in their own government.”

A spokesperson for Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen’s office, which is representing the state, said in a statement to The Washington Post that the legal complaint is “political activism masquerading as a lawsuit.”

“The ACLU is trying to use the courts to interfere with the legislature as it carries out its constitutional duties on behalf of Montanans,” the statement said. “Any relief granted by the court would be a gross violation of the separation of powers.”

Regier and Murfitt did not respond to requests for comment.

On April 18, as the Montana House considered amendments to Senate Bill 99 — a GOP-sponsored bill to ban gender-affirming care for transgender children — Zephyr, whose campaign included a focus on LGBTQ rights, urged her colleagues to vote against it. Transgender children are more likely to die by or attempt suicide, but studies have shown that those who are able to access gender-affirming care are at less risk for suicidal behaviors and depression.

At one point during the debate, Zephyr spoke directly to her fellow representatives who were planning to vote yes, saying: “I hope the next time there’s an invocation, when you bow your heads in prayer, you see the blood on your hands.”

Later that day, conservative legislators called her comments “hateful rhetoric.” The Montana Freedom Caucus, a group of about 20 right-wing state lawmakers, wrote a letter demanding her “immediate censure,” while misgendering her within it.

In the days that followed, Zephyr did not issue an apology as requested by Regier, the house speaker, and starting on April 20, she stopped being recognized on the floor.

Zephyr’s silencing in the House stirred protests at the state Capitol.

On April 24, protesters in the gallery chanted “Let her speak” as Zephyr stood on the floor, holding her microphone over her head “in an effort to demonstrate that the voices of her constituents were being silenced,” according to the lawsuit.

Her microphone was turned off, the complaint added, meaning “her demonstration had no audible effect.” Seven protesters, including six who are Zephyr’s constituents from Missoula, were arrested on charges of criminal trespassing.

Two days later, the House voted 68-32 to bar Zephyr from being physically present.

The lawsuit requests a temporary order from the court that would reinstate Zephyr’s legislative privileges and duties. If granted, the order would allow her to fully participate in the remainder of the legislative session, which is set to end Friday.

Michael Black, an attorney representing Zephyr, said the order is particularly important because Montana’s legislature only meets for 90 days during odd-numbered years.

“She can’t speak and debate,” Black said. “Legislators do more than vote. They speak and, in this situation, they speak truth to power. And we’ve had a very conservative legislature this year doing things that are adversely impacting her constituents, and we think that that’s unfair.”

The agenda for the rest of the session includes debate for the state budget bill, said Alex Rate, the legal director for the ACLU of Montana, who is representing Zephyr’s four constituents in the lawsuit.

He added that the Missoula County residents he is representing signed onto the case to show that her district’s citizens want their voices heard.

“It certainly was not difficult to find people who are willing to step up and say, ‘This is wrong,’” Rate said. “‘And I want my voice heard not just in the legislature, but in the courts.’”

On Monday afternoon, Zephyr tweeted a photo of herself standing outside the entrance to the House.

“I’m up and ready to work,” she wrote.

Zephyr’s formal punishment last week was the latest in a wave of disciplinary actions taken by state Republicans against their Democratic colleagues.

In March, Republicans in Oklahoma censured Rep. Mauree Turner (D), the first openly nonbinary and Muslim person elected to the state legislature. The decision was made after Turner allowed a protester to stay inside their office when state troopers wanted to question the activist, according to the Associated Press.

Last month, the Tennessee GOP sought the expulsion of three Democrats after they halted a session to join protesters at the statehouse demanding gun control in the wake of the Covenant School shooting in Nashville. Two of the lawmakers were expelled but later reinstated. The third, who is White, was not expelled, telling reporters afterward that the difference with her vote “might have to do with the color of our skin.”

María Luisa Paúl, Timothy Bella, Maham Javaid and Ben Brasch contributed to this report.

