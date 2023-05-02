Shanta Wiley listens to people seeking shelter as they call a homelessness hotline in Connecticut, one of the most expensive states in the country. (Nadia Sablin) When the homeless need help, she answers the call

Listen 13 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ROCKY HILL, Conn. — Shanta Wiley sits down in a swivel chair, slips on a black headset and takes a deep breath. Three minutes to go. It’s 7:57 a.m. on a Friday, and the Connecticut homelessness hotline that Wiley staffs is about to open. With each shift, Wiley hears from people sleeping in cars and parks, people evicted by landlords or turned out by relatives. Frightened, angry, vulnerable people seeking shelter at a time of rising rents in one of the most expensive states in the country. Calls have surged in recent years, and Wiley’s job is to funnel a tide of need toward limited help.

Advertisement

On this morning, Wiley’s mind is still on one of the prior day’s callers: a young woman living in her car with her 2-year-old child. For several minutes, Wiley just listened to her cry. Then they made a list of next steps to find a spot at a shelter.

She’s still thinking about the woman when a beep sounds on the line.

“211 Housing Crisis," Wiley answers, her voice light and even. "Shanta speaking, how can I help you?”

It’s a mother of two girls, ages 5 and 6. She’s staying temporarily in a hotel in the southern part of the state. Checkout is in three hours and she doesn’t know where to go.

Before the hotel, she and her kids were staying in a car, “taking washes at McDonald’s and stuff,” the woman says. “There’s nobody out here to lean on at all."

“Completely understand,” says Wiley. “Glad to assist you.”

Behind the courtesy is a story the caller will never hear. Wiley understands exactly how the woman is feeling. She knows, because she was once the person calling for help.

A familiar choice

Wiley, 41, started working at the 211 hotline, which is run by United Way of Connecticut, in January. For nearly a decade, it has served as the central access point for all shelters in the state.

The work is a window into the acute shortage of affordable housing nationwide and the withdrawal of pandemic-era programs aimed at protecting Americans from eviction and hunger. In Connecticut, homelessness is on the rise after years of decline. Calls to the housing crisis line jumped more than 30 percent from 2020 to 2022.

When Wiley began training for the job, she entered her birthday into the hotline database as a lark. Her own name popped up. Next to it was the name of a shelter in Hartford where she lived with her two young sons more than a decade ago.

So much of what she hears on the calls echoes her own experience. There was the man who, when Wiley asked when he last ate, said he was fine with a cup of coffee. Wiley remembered that well. When she had no money for groceries at the end of the month, she’d let her kids eat while she just drank coffee.

There are the callers who yell: about waiting on hold, about being transferred from one person to another, about not being eligible for help. The frustration, too, is familiar. Wiley hopes she wasn’t a yeller, but admits she probably was, driven by fear and worry during the years when stable housing was beyond her grasp.

Wiley was born in north Hartford, home to predominantly Black neighborhoods that were blighted by the construction of two interstates. Her family was “loving and everything,” she said, but never financially secure. Her stepfather struggled with alcoholism. Wiley went to a high school with a lively debate program, which she loved. In her senior year, she became pregnant and had a baby boy. She still graduated.

Advertisement

After a year, she dropped out of college and later broke up with her fiance. It was the start of a long period of instability. She had another son and was staying with her parents when they were evicted from their apartment in 2005. Wiley and her two boys, the youngest an infant, ended up in a shelter in south Hartford.

Even then, she was always working, always pushing ahead with her studies. At the shelter, Wiley’s mom watched the kids while Wiley worked the overnight shift processing checks for Bank of America. For four years, Wiley worked at Target. She completed her associate’s degree and later her bachelor’s in business administration.

But steady housing remained elusive. Many landlords seemed wary of renting to a single mother. There were spells staying with her mother, with a cousin, with a boyfriend. She and her boys slept on couches and living room floors.

In 2012, she was living at her mother’s place when it was condemned, forcing the whole family, yet again, to look for somewhere else to live. A friend told Wiley about an apartment available in her building.

It was the worst one yet: Drug dealers hung out inside the front entrance and patrolled the halls. The building was regularly raided by police. Wiley remembers sitting at the kitchen table and crying as she tried to finish a college paper on entrepreneurship while people used drugs outside in the hallway.

After a month, she saw a listing for a place nearby and grabbed it. She had started a new job with the Hispanic Health Council doing outreach with pregnant women. That meant she needed a car to do home visits, so she purchased a used Saturn Ion.

Soon she faced a choice familiar to many on the hotline: Either she lost the car critical to her job, or she fell behind on rent. She chose the latter. If she had to, she reasoned, she would park her car in her mom’s driveway and her kids would sleep inside while Wiley stayed in the vehicle.

In 2013, Wiley was evicted. It turned out to be the moment when her life changed.

‘How can I help you?’

At 8:43 a.m., Wiley takes another call. It’s a man in his 70s who is phoning from a landline at a hospital. He sounds disoriented. He says he was just evicted from his apartment and keeps repeating that he only needs a place to stay. He can’t walk far because of his arthritis. He doesn’t have a cellphone.

With some coaching from Wiley, he manages to find a pen and paper. She directs him to food banks and makes him an appointment to be assessed for a spot in a shelter. Wiley is worried that she has overloaded him with too many numbers and addresses, but she has to move on.

Advertisement

“211 Housing Crisis, Shanta speaking, how can I help you?”

It’s a woman calling from a halfway house. She can only stay six more weeks and is three months pregnant with her first child. “Congrats, Mama,” Wiley says warmly. Then she tells the woman she’s not eligible to begin the process of finding space at a shelter until five days before she is scheduled to lose her current housing (for families and pregnant women in their third trimester, it’s two weeks).

Midmorning, Wiley takes the first of two 15-minute breaks. She goes downstairs to the parking lot for some fresh air. She’s wearing a cream-colored sweater, big hoop earrings and boxy black glasses. In conversation, she has an infectious laugh. But now she just sighs.

“It’s heavy,” she says, looking up at an overcast sky. Especially in situations where “there’s no answer — or not much of an answer.”

Sometimes, when Wiley puts callers on hold to look up information or arrange appointments, she uses it as a chance to step away from the intensity of the need. There’s also the option of changing her status in the system from “available” to “serenity” — a selection that gives operators a little time to decompress.

At 11:56, Wiley takes a call from a mother of two children, ages 3 and 13. They’ve recently arrived in Connecticut from Georgia and are staying with a friend, but it’s a volatile situation. The woman is reluctant to say more.

Wiley explains that she will arrange an intake interview for a shelter, but a spot is not guaranteed.

“Are you okay?” she asks. “Not really,” the woman replies, and begins to cry. Wiley urges her to get her teenager enrolled in school and directs her to the state’s child-care hotline so she can apply for assistance for her toddler.

“She has to get that child in school as soon as possible,” Wiley says. That’s the very first thing Wiley would do when she and her boys were in a new area. It gave them a sense of normalcy, she says, plus “I could think while they’re in school.”

Advertisement

When Wiley was in the process of being evicted in 2013, she could barely concentrate at work. Finally, she had a stroke of luck. The executive director of her organization helped her get a grant for a security deposit to rent an apartment on Hartford’s Wethersfield Avenue. Also lucky: The landlord didn’t object to her eviction record.

For Wiley, it was the turning point. She and her sons stayed in the apartment for seven years. But she could never bring herself to decorate or put pictures on the walls. She had only minimal furniture, none of it bulky. She couldn’t shake the habits acquired over nearly a decade of “moving, moving, moving.”

Wiley’s two sons, Justus and Jaheed, are now 23 and 18. They didn’t really get to plant roots, she says. Her older son sought help for depression. “It was just too much chaos going on,” she says.

Although they had stable housing in Hartford starting in 2013, the neighborhood where they lived — the city’s South End — was deteriorating. Their street was a hub for prostitution and drug dealing. Sex workers used to stand in a nearby parking lot, Wiley says, while fights were common at Jaheed’s school.

As soon as her job at a waste-management company went remote during the coronavirus pandemic, Wiley started looking for a new place to live. She had received rental assistance in the form of a Section 8 housing voucher from the state in 2017, another life-changing moment.

She found a housing complex in Farmington, a wealthy town south of Hartford. Seven years had passed since her eviction, so it was no longer on her record, but her credit was spotty. The landlord asked for double the usual security deposit.

Wiley and her sons moved into a two-bedroom unit in 2020. It is surrounded by pine trees and winding lanes. From her window, she can see a small playground. “We love the quiet, we love the woods,” she says. For the first time, she hung pictures on the walls.

A question of the system

Wiley’s lunch break lasts half-an-hour. At 1:51, she hears from a caller who is facing eviction. The woman is living at her father’s house, but her father died last year. Now her brother, who controls the property, wants her out so he can sell it.

The woman is in her 50s and works as a security guard for minimum wage. She doesn’t receive any form of government assistance and earns about $2,000 a month after taxes. But with rents so high — and with landlords wanting tenants to earn three times their rent — nearly every option is out of reach.

Such criteria are bogus and target minorities, she says. “We’re the ones with the bad credit, we’re the ones with evictions, we’re the ones with no college degree,” the woman says. “How are we supposed to have three times our rent?”

Advertisement

At 4 p.m., Wiley takes one of her last calls of the day. It’s a man in his 50s. He’s living on the streets and trying to get a spot at a shelter. Until recently, he didn’t have a phone. He says he has waited each day at a soup kitchen for a call from a case worker.

Wiley checks the system. It says case workers have been trying to contact him for two weeks. She gives him a number where he can follow up.

“Do you have a solution for tonight?” Wiley asks. “I’ll just go to the casino, I guess,” he says.

Wiley checks again for any emergency warming centers in the area where he can spend the night. They’ve all just closed for the season. She reminds him that the state’s general crisis hotline is open 24 hours a day. She tells him to take care. “Ok, yeah,” he says. “You too. Thank you.”

Those calls are the hardest, the ones where she has few options or resources to offer. When her shift is over, she plays music to relax, turning up “Centipede,” the 1980s hit by Rebbie Jackson.

Wiley’s mind is on the future. She is teaching herself a programming language so she can look for work as a data analyst to increase her pay. “I want to break those generational curses,” she says.

Her older son is studying to become a machinist and her younger son is preparing to attend the Connecticut School of Broadcasting. Last summer, she took her boys to Niagara Falls, their first sightseeing trip as a family.

A few weeks ago, her older son Justus gave her a measure of closure. He told her everything that had happened to them wasn’t all her fault. “He’s like, ‘You were always working and going to school. You really was trying,’” Wiley recalls.

Looking back, Wiley says there were times she made poor decisions. But mostly, it’s a question of the system, she says. What she hears on her calls hasn’t changed much since she was one of the callers.

“You have to literally be at the total bottom before they help you,” she says. “They’re not going to help you before you get to that point.”