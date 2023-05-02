Trump accuser testifies that he groped her ‘out of the blue’

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NEW YORK — A retired stock broker who has accused Donald Trump of sexually assaulting her decades ago testified Tuesday in a civil lawsuit brought by E. Jean Carroll, who says the former president raped her years before taking office. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Jessica Leeds testified that when she sat next to Trump on a plane in the late 1970s, he groped her and tried to force his hand up her skirt.

Carroll’s attorneys called Leeds to the stand in an effort to bolster their case against Trump, which includes accusations of battery and defamation, by suggesting a pattern of wrongdoing. Carroll has accused Trump of raping her in the mid-1990s.

Leeds’s courtroom remarks, along with testimony expected this week from another woman who said Trump pushed her against a wall and forcibly kissed her, could convince jurors that Trump had a longstanding history of assaulting women.

Carroll and Leeds are among more than a dozen women who have accused Trump of sexual misconduct over the years. Trump has denied all of their allegations and dismissed his accusers as liars. He has also spoken derisively about Carroll’s and Leeds’s appearances.

While Carroll and Leeds both testified about Trump during this trial, he is not expected to follow them onto the stand. Joe Tacopina, one of his attorneys, said Tuesday afternoon that Trump did not plan to testify. Carroll’s attorneys have said they plan to play in court recordings from Trump’s deposition last year.

During her testimony Tuesday, Leeds told jurors that she encountered Trump in 1979 on a plane flight after being upgraded to first class. Leeds, 81, said she wound up seated next to Trump, now 76, and alleged that he began groping her after first-class passengers were served dinner.

“There was no conversation,” Leeds testified. “It was like out of the blue."

Leeds described the encounter as a struggle, saying Trump tried to kiss her and pull her towards him against her will.

“He was grabbing my breasts," Leeds said. "It was like he had 40 zillion hands.”

When Trump tried to jam his hand up her skirt, Leeds testified, she was able to break free and move back to her original seat.

Leeds’s account bore some similarities to Carroll’s own allegations about Trump, which she said also focused on a chance encounter, a sudden sexual assault and a need to escape.

The trial began last week. Carroll testified over three days, describing in sometimes graphic ways how she said Trump physically attacked her. She also said he caused further anguish by denouncing her as a liar. Carroll sued him last year for battery and defamation.

Carroll testified that she bumped into Trump at Bergdorf Goodman, the Manhattan department store. In her testimony, Carroll said their encounter began cheerfully, with two public figures recognizing each other and chatting playfully as they moved through the store.

But when they entered a dressing room, Carroll testified, Trump pushed her against a wall and forced his fingers and then penis into her vagina. Carroll said she kneed him and escaped the room, but not the physical or emotional pain of what happened.

Leeds did not publicly make her allegations against Trump until 2016, late in the presidential election. Carroll publicly accused Trump in 2019, during his third year in office. On the stand, both women described remaining silent for so long due to generational norms.

Leeds testified about her work as a traveling sales representative, saying it was typical for men in her professional circles to make sexual comments. If she spoke to her bosses about the Trump incident, Leeds said, they would not have taken a complaint seriously.

“At that time, in that place, in the work environment, men basically could get away with a lot, and that’s sort of where I put it,” she said during questioning by Michael Ferrara, an attorney for Carroll.

Trump has denied Leeds’ accusation and mocked her appearance. “Believe me, she would not be my first choice, that I can tell you,” he said about Leeds during a campaign event in 2016. Trump responded similarly to Carroll’s accusation years later, repeatedly saying she was “not my type.”

Leeds was one of several witnesses that Carroll’s attorneys are calling to the stand to corroborate elements of her account.

Earlier Tuesday, jurors heard from Lisa Birnbach, Carroll’s longtime friend. Carroll has said that after being attacked by Trump, she told Birnbach and one other person, then kept silent until revealing the accusation in her 2019 memoir.

Trump has said Carroll made the accusation up and was just trying to sell books. Tacopina, his attorney, repeatedly asked Carroll during her testimony why she told a friend about Trump, rather than reporting any alleged attack to police.

Tacopina sought through his opening remarks and questioning to undermine her credibility with the jury. He used hours of cross-examination to dig into possible gaps and seeming inconsistencies in her public remarks and depictions of what happened. He asked why she never reported the alleged attack to police; quizzed Carroll about her politics, finances and career; and contrasted her testimony about suffering severe trauma with previous comments that she “never suffered.”

On Tuesday, Birnbach described getting a phone call from a “breathless, hyperventilating, emotional” Carroll recounting being attacked by Trump. Birnbach’s recollection closely mirrored Carroll’s own testimony. Birnbach described the call happening while serving her younger children a dinner of chicken nuggets, then stepping out of the room to whisper to Carroll that she had been raped.

At Carroll’s request, Birnbach said, the friends never discussed it again, even when Trump was elected president in 2016. That evening, Carroll was attending an election night party at Birnbach’s home.

Trump’s legal team has argued that Carroll, Birnbach and another friend conspired to concoct the story to harm Trump, whom they despised. Birnbach testified Tuesday that she was simply supporting her friend and being honest.

“I am here because I am her friend, and I want the world to know she was telling the truth," she said.

Leeds’s testimony, meanwhile, came from someone not in Carroll’s orbit and removed from the New York social scene Carroll and Trump both inhabited in the 1990s.

Leeds first spoke out in 2016, telling the New York Times that Trump assaulted her. Testifying on Tuesday, she talked about not accusing Trump earlier due to the cultural attitudes surrounding sexual harassment. After what happened, Leeds testified, she cut her hair short and stopped wearing skirts.

“It was an effort to remove as much attention to my femininity,” she said. “I didn’t want to draw attention to myself.”

Berman reported from Washington.

