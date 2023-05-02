Man accused of fatally shooting 5 neighbors captured after days-long manhunt

What we know about the Cleveland, Tex. shooting

The latest: The FBI is hitting “dead ends” in a manhunt for the Cleveland, Tex. shooting suspect. A man is accused of killing five people in the community of San Jacinto on Friday night in an angry response to his neighbors’ request that he stop shooting in his yard, according to authorities. On Twitter, Gov. Abbott identified the shooting victims as undocumented immigrants, which drew criticism.

Who are the Cleveland, Tex. shooting victims? Police identified the five slain family members — Sonia Argentina Guzmán, 25; Diana Velazquez Alvarado, 21; Julisa Molina Rivera, 31; Jose Jonathan Casarez, 18; and Daniel Enrique Laso, 9. Ten people were in the home during the shooting.

Who is the suspected gunman? Francisco Oropeza, 38, allegedly took an AR-15-style weapon, went to his neighbors’ house and killed half the people inside. He then fled, sparking a manhunt around Cleveland, Tex., that continued through Monday. Oropeza was charged with five counts of murder, San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers said.