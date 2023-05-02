Man accused of fatally shooting 5 neighbors captured after days-long manhunt

A man accused of killing five neighbors after they asked him to stop shooting an AR-15-style weapon near their Texas yard was arrested Tuesday evening after a four-day-long manhunt that at one point involved more than 250 law enforcement officers.
“He took everything from us, and now we’re living a nightmare from which we’ll never wake up,” said Lucía Guzmán, aunt of one of the victims. “The arrest will never erase what he did to my family, but at least now we can hope for some justice.”
The wide-ranging search raised questions about aspects of the early investigation, including an allegation by the victims’ family that deputies were slow to respond, the FBI initially identifying the wrong man as the suspect and the real suspect possessing at least five guns despite being an undocumented immigrant. Residents near the San Jacinto County, Tex., massacre scene also expressed concerns about how sheriff’s deputies handled previous reports that Oropesa was shooting in his yard.
Law enforcement officers initially believed they had cornered Oropesa after he allegedly fled Friday night from the home where several members of an extended family of Honduran immigrants lay dead. Search dogs later lost his scent, and the FBI’s Houston office later said he “could be anywhere.”
Officials said early in the search that they had found Oropesa’s cellphone, articles of clothing and the gun they believed was used in the shooting — but they were unsure whether he had another weapon with him and were treating him as if he were “armed and dangerous.” He was eventually apprehended without incident.
The violence began after Sonia Guzmán called 911 on Friday about 11 p.m. to complain that Oropesa was firing his weapon near their home, said her brother Ramiro Guzmán. Then, he said, four men in the house asked Oropesa directly to move farther from their front yard.
Minutes later, Oropesa allegedly walked into the neighbors’ home and opened fire. Family members repeatedly called 911 and each time were told that deputies were already on the scene, Guzmán recalled.
“Then why is he killing my family now?” he said he implored the dispatchers.
Four adults and a child died: Sonia Guzmán, 25; Diana Velazquez Alvarado, 21; Julisa Molina Rivera, 31; Jose Jonathan Casarez, 18; and Daniel Enrique Laso, 9.
Authorities initially released an incorrect photo of the suspect and spelling of his name, thrusting a Fort Worth man into the spotlight as his family said he received threats.
Oropesa, the actual suspect, had previously been deported from the United States four times, according to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
María Luisa Paúl contributed to this report.
