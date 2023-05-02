Hollywood writers vote to strike over pay

Listen 1 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

More than 11,000 unionized television and movie writers will go on strike starting Tuesday in a move that could bring Hollywood studios and networks to a halt. “Though our Negotiating Committee began this process intent on making a fair deal, the studios’ responses have been wholly insufficient given the existential crisis writers are facing,” the Writers Guild of America said on Twitter.

The decision to carry out the first industry-wide strike in 15 years ends months of negotiations between the WGA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents Hollywood production companies. Last month, the guild announced that nearly 98 percent of its voting members had authorized a potential walkout.

Companies have used the transition to streaming as an excuse to undervalue writers, the WGA said, “worsening working conditions for series writers at all levels” while streaming services such as Netflix profit.

Advertisement

The guild’s goals for the new contract, which was set to expire midnight Pacific time, had included raising writers’ minimum wages and ensuring that the compensation and residuals for writers whose projects appear only on streaming services are paid in line with those whose work is in theaters.

The last time the guild authorized a strike was in 2017, but the WGA and the studios were able to hammer out a deal at the 11th hour. The most recent agreement was settled in 2020. This year’s strike authorization vote had the highest approval rate and turnout of any in the WGA’s history.

Samantha Chery and Anne Branigin contributed to this report.

GiftOutline Gift Article