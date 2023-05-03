One killed, several injured in shooting at Atlanta hospital facility, police say

Listen 1 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

One person was killed and at least three were injured in a shooting at an Atlanta hospital facility on Wednesday afternoon, and the suspect remains at large, according to police. The Atlanta Police Department said it is investigating “an active-shooter situation” in the area of 1110 W. Peachtree St. NW in Midtown Atlanta that began at around 12:30 p.m. The location of the shooting is at the Northside Hospital Midtown medical office.

Authorities say there were at least four people shot on Wednesday. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Three people were transported to the hospital for treatment, police said. Their condition remains unclear.

The gunman is at large as of early Wednesday afternoon, police said. The department tweeted out four images of surveillance footage showing a man wearing a hooded sweatshirt and holding a gun.

BOLO - Suspect is still at large. pic.twitter.com/M8GkXa8dmM — Atlanta Police Department (@Atlanta_Police) May 3, 2023

“Anyone in the area is asked to secure their building and shelter in place,” police said. “Anyone not in the area is asked to stay away.”

Officials added, “The suspect is believed to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached.”

This is a developing story that will be updated

GiftOutline Gift Article