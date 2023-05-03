The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

One killed, several injured in shooting at Atlanta hospital facility, police say

By
Updated May 3, 2023 at 1:47 p.m. EDT|Published May 3, 2023 at 1:39 p.m. EDT
This photo released by the Atlanta Police Department of video footage on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, shows a suspected shooter. Police said Wednesday afternoon that they were investigating an “active shooter situation” in a building in Atlanta's Midtown neighborhood and that multiple people had been injured. (Atlanta Police Department via AP) (AP)
One person was killed and at least three were injured in a shooting at an Atlanta hospital facility on Wednesday afternoon, and the suspect remains at large, according to police.

The Atlanta Police Department said it is investigating “an active-shooter situation” in the area of 1110 W. Peachtree St. NW in Midtown Atlanta that began at around 12:30 p.m. The location of the shooting is at the Northside Hospital Midtown medical office.

Authorities say there were at least four people shot on Wednesday. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Three people were transported to the hospital for treatment, police said. Their condition remains unclear.

The gunman is at large as of early Wednesday afternoon, police said. The department tweeted out four images of surveillance footage showing a man wearing a hooded sweatshirt and holding a gun.

“Anyone in the area is asked to secure their building and shelter in place,” police said. “Anyone not in the area is asked to stay away.”

Officials added, “The suspect is believed to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached.”

This is a developing story that will be updated

