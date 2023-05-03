A principal opened the school’s dumpster. A huge bear popped out.

An elementary school principal came face-to-face with a black bear as he was opening up the school's dumpster on May 1 in Summersville, W.V. (Video: Zela Elementary/Nicholas County Schools via Storyful)

Principal James Marsh didn’t know a dangerous visitor was lurking on campus Monday morning as he rushed around to get the school day started. Marsh had arrived at Zela Elementary School in rural Summersville, W.Va. around 6:45. He brewed a pot of coffee, toured the school’s five classrooms to greet his teachers. Then he stood at the front as the buses rolled in, welcoming students before they headed to class and then the cafeteria for breakfast.

Then, a hiccup. The school’s custodian couldn’t open the lock securing the school’s only dumpster. Happy to help, Marsh popped over, entered the combination and gave it a good yank — success. But as he pulled away the steel bar that the lock had kept in place, he heard a sound from within.

The dumpster’s lid rose, revealing a pair of eyes.

“He let out a big growl and roar,” Marsh said.

Inches away, a black bear looked right at Marsh, a face-to-face encounter captured on a school surveillance camera, he told The Washington Post. Social media posts of the footage have gone viral, racking up millions of views. Marsh, 58, who’s been principal of Zela for about five years, was unhurt during the surprise meeting, which lasted less than a minute, but it could have gone another way.

“If he’d have reached his paw out, he could have swiped me,” Marsh said.

The school had its first brush with the bear about a week earlier, although not in person, Marsh said. Officials had spotted evidence that it had rifled through the dumpster, including trash it had dragged out in the middle of the night. As a precaution, they had sanitation workers install the combination lock two days later.

It seemed to work. For the next several days, they saw no evidence that the bear had returned.

“I thought the situation had been resolved,” Marsh said.

Then came Monday morning, which started out like any other day. In fact, several school employees passed the dumpster multiple times without noticing anything amiss.

After coming face to face with the bear, Marsh reviewed surveillance footage from over the weekend. It revealed that the bear had easily and repeatedly foiled the dumpster’s defenses by lifting the lid, which bent the steel bar that was supposed to prevent it from opening more than a crack. The bear wriggled its way inside.

“I don’t know how he did it,” Marsh said. “He was just so strong.”

Around 2 a.m. Monday, the bear once again returned, making itself at home in the dumpster, video footage showed. Marsh suspects it gorged itself and passed out for the next five-plus hours until he came along, jolting it awake by yanking the lock open.

After the two exchanged looks, Marsh bolted as the bear climbed out and fled the opposite way into the woods. The video shows that Marsh walked back toward the school moments later and bent over, putting hands on his knees to collect himself. A separate video from a trail camera that Marsh had personally installed captured audio of him laughing.

“Did you not hear anything?” he asked the custodian, who’d witnessed what had happened.

No, she told him. She’d fooled around with the lock twice without noticing any evidence that a black bear was inside.

Workers from the state Division of Natural Resources visited the school Monday evening to bear-proof the dumpster by putting a board across the top to reinforce the lid. After Marsh expressed reservations about the board’s effectiveness, officials decided to install heavier metal doors that would be tougher for a bear to lift.

Marsh said he bears no ill will toward his dumpster-diving friend, although he’s going to do his best to keep it far enough away from the school so that it doesn’t pose a danger to his students. But no parents have complained about what happened, he said, adding that part of living in rural West Virginia is coexisting with wildlife — deer, turkeys and black bears.

In fact, Marsh said, he thinks the whole thing is hilarious, and so do his students. Just a few hours after sprinting for his life, Marsh had already queued up the footage and was showing it to students at lunchtime.

“They all just cackled and laughed,” he said. “They just thought that was so funny to see that bear come out of there and … to see their principal run so fast.”

For the next two days, Marsh heard rumblings about naming the bear. On Wednesday, he charged his students to come up with one. No decision’s been made, but a front-runner has emerged: Jack.

“Because he come out of there like a jack-in-the-box,” Marsh said.

There’s also been interest in changing the school’s mascot. Since news broke, several Zela alumni have contacted the school to give Marsh and his staff some historical context they didn’t know about. One of them, a woman who grew up in West Virginia but now lives in California, told him that when she attended in the 1960s, the student body wasn’t known as the Mustangs, a mascot that, as far as Marsh can tell, was adopted in the ’70s. Before that, they were the “Little Bears.”

Given what he went through Monday, Marsh isn’t so sure about the “little” part.

