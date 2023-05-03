A bride had a ‘perfect’ wedding. Leaving the venue, she was killed by a drunk driver.

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The forecast called for rain, but there was only sunshine as the beaming couple clasped hands at their beachfront wedding ceremony and exchanged vows they had written themselves. After the officiant declared Aric Hutchinson and Samantha Miller husband and wife, they swayed under string lights to a John Legend song and fed each other pineapple cake. Guests cheered and waved sparklers while the newlyweds made their exit Friday night in Folly Beach, S.C., stopping along the way for one more kiss.

As they pulled away on a golf cart festooned with a “Just married” sign, family said, Miller told Hutchinson it was the best day of her life. Then, in an instant, it came to a devastating end: A speeding, intoxicated driver plowed into the cart on a road about a block from the beach, police said, flipping it and dumping the passengers.

Advertisement

The groom was critically injured, fading in and out of consciousness as authorities arrived. The bride wasn’t breathing. She died at the scene, still wearing her lace wedding dress.

“It was such a happy event, and Sam was the happiest ever, just having all her people there and having fun. Everybody said it was the greatest event ever,” her mom, Lisa Miller, told The Washington Post. “To go from that to your daughter’s been killed — there was a lot of screaming and crying. It’s hard to wrap your head around it.”

Guests waved sparklers as Aric Hutchinson and Samantha Miller left their wedding in Folly Beach, S.C., on April 28. (Video: Family of Samantha Miller)

The tragedy rocked the beach community south of Charleston and made headlines around the globe, leading to an outpouring of support and donations for the Miller and Hutchinson families at what was supposed to be a celebratory time. In addition to the newlyweds, two relatives escorting them home on the golf cart were injured in the crash. After just celebrating a wedding, the families are in the early stages of planning a funeral.

Advertisement

The vehicle’s driver, Jamie Lee Komoroski, was arrested and charged with one count of reckless homicide and three counts of DUI resulting in great bodily injury. The 25-year-old woman smelled strongly of alcohol at the scene, an officer wrote in an arrest report, adding that she “almost fell down and I had to help her stand.” She refused to take a sobriety test at the scene, but authorities got a warrant to test her blood alcohol concentration level. Results are pending.

Komoroski, who was not injured, was being held in a Charleston County jail Tuesday, records show. It was not immediately clear whether she had an attorney. She was put on suicide watch after telling an officer she wanted to kill herself, the affidavit said.

Days after the collision, the groom remained hospitalized Tuesday with broken bones and a brain injury, according to a family fundraiser on GoFundMe. The fundraising page included photographs of him lying bruised and bloodied in a hospital bed and said he faces “a long recovery.”

“I was handed Aric’s wedding ring in a plastic bag at the hospital, five hours after Sam placed it on his finger and they read each other their vows,” his mother, Annette Hutchinson, wrote. “Aric has lost the love of his life.”

The two had been together about three years. Miller, a South Carolina marketer with a sharp sense of humor, and Hutchinson, a Utah college football player turned sales manager, crossed paths at the bar of a hotel where they were both staying during work trips. He pulled up a chair next to hers and they struck up a conversation, exchanging numbers before parting ways.

Advertisement

The next morning, he knocked on her door with four different kinds of coffee “because he didn’t know what she liked,” Lisa Miller said. Then he asked her to dinner. A charmed Miller agreed, but worried that distance would ultimately keep them apart.

“She told me that she met this really neat guy but she probably wouldn’t hear from him again,” her mom said. “And she heard from him every day after that.”

Though they lived on opposite sides of the country, they started dating. Miller moved to Utah before the couple eventually settled in Folly Beach. They both cried when he got down on one knee and gave her a diamond ring, Lisa Miller said.

They had started talking about having kids, even thinking through names, her family said.

“She was kind of not really interested or thinking about having babies until she met Aric,” said her older sister, Mandi Jenkins.

Advertisement

First there was a wedding to plan. Miller asked Jenkins to bake the cake — pineapple, because that’s what Hutchinson loved — and Jenkins’s daughters to be flower girls. She picked a dress with a deep-V neckline and floral lace and planned a surprise dance with her mom to “Just the Way You Are.”

The venue was the beach, with a delicate floral arch for the ceremony and a pavilion for the reception. About 120 guests RSVPed yes. As April 29 drew closer, the normally upbeat Miller went a little Bridezilla, her mom said with a laugh.

“She said, ‘Mom, I want everything to be perfect,’ ” Lisa Miller said. “I said, ‘Sam, nothing’s ever perfect.’ But that was pretty perfect.”

The family had left the venue for their vacation rentals when they heard the sirens. Lisa Miller immediately thought of her daughter: “I said, ‘Something happened to Sam.’ I knew it.”

Advertisement

They rushed to the crash site yelling for her. Later, they learned the news they were still trying to process days later: Miller, who was kind and funny and had never met a stranger, who her mom called “just love,” had been killed.

Her family told The Post that they wanted to bring awareness to drunken driving and the horror it can unleash.

“No one should go through this,” Jenkins said. “And we are going through it. That’s the reality; we can’t change it now. But maybe we can make someone else think twice. Look at what just happened.”

They were trying to focus on their memories of the wedding instead of how it ended, taking comfort in knowing that Miller thought of it as the best day of her life.

“I’m going to try to keep remembering her and her beautiful white dress on the beach,” Jenkins said, “because that’s how I see her — so happy.”

GiftOutline Gift Article