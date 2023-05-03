Officer’s ‘MMA-type’ takedown broke man’s leg at concert, lawsuit says

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Jason Slama was leaving a country music concert in rural Nebraska, beer in hand, when deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office stopped him at the exit gates and asked him either finish his drink or discard it. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Slama protested, according to a civil complaint. The September Luke Bryan concert was held in the middle of an alfalfa field, and Slama allegedly asked the officers to cite the Nebraska statute that prohibited him from finishing his beer outside the gates on the privately owned field. When the they did not do so, Slama discarded his beer, the complaint states.

Then Kevin Krecklow, a sergeant from the neighboring Sarpy County Sheriff’s Department, allegedly approached Slama and threatened to arrest him for trespassing if he did not leave. Slama responded by asking for the statute number for trespassing, according to the complaint.

Krecklow then grabbed Slama and, in what the complaint described as an “MMA-type technique” slammed him to the ground and stomped on his right leg, fracturing it in multiple places, the complaint alleges. While Slama lay face down on the ground, Krecklow allegedly held a Taser against his back and threatened to use it on him. Wes Ludlow, a Cass County Sheriff’s Office sergeant, allegedly assisted in restraining Slama by pressing on his broken leg.

Slama, 49-year-old realtor from Hickman, Neb., needed surgery and from his encounter, the complaint states. He sued Krecklow, Ludlow and Cass County last week in U.S. district court in Nebraska for use of excessive force.

“I’ve got a great respect, or had a great respect, for law enforcement,” Slama told The Washington Post. “Now after the incident that I’ve gone through, it’s considerably changed.”

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office declined to comment. The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Department confirmed Krecklow is still employed by the department, but did not comment on the lawsuit Tuesday evening.

Slama was one of the 14,000 fans that converged on a farm near the small village of Murdock in eastern Nebraska to see Bryan perform on Sept. 22. The day was festive and some attendees came wearing shirts or hats with funny slogans, according to the complaint. Slama wore a cap that read “F.B.I.”

He was exiting the concert grounds — part of an alfalfa field ringed by temporary fencing — with a partially finished can of beer when the officers stopped him, according to the complaint. As they argued, hundreds of other concertgoers milled around in the gated area, some carrying beers like Slama, the complaint states.

Krecklow approached Slama when he was already speaking with two deputies, according to the complaint. He was not wearing a body camera when he brought Slama to the ground using the mixed-martial arts-style move, the complaint alleges. The other deputies that had body cameras did not turn them on as required by Cass County policy, the lawsuit adds.

After officers allegedly broke Slama’s leg, they took him to a patrol car. Slama had to be held up as he couldn’t put weight on his broken leg, according to the complaint.

Slama, who had a ticket to the show, was charged with trespassing, obstruction of a peace officer and resisting arrest, his attorney said. He pleaded guilty to trespassing in April, incurring a $500 fine. The other two charges were dropped.

Slama and his attorney declined to comment on the interaction between Slama and the officers beyond the details described in the complaint. But Salma said the injuries he suffered have left him in permanent pain.

Slama held off initially on seeking treatment for his leg because he does not have health insurance and feared not being able to afford treatment, according to the complaint. He hoped the pain in his leg was just bruising. But it got worse, and he ultimately needed surgery and the installation of metal screws and a plate in his leg to treat multiple tibia fractures, according to the complaint.

Slama took a second job at Walmart to pay for his medical bills, he said. He couldn’t afford physical therapy after the surgery, and said he treated his shifts at the store gathering purchases for online shoppers — where he could brace himself on carts as he walked — as the next best thing.

Now, several months later, Slama’s shin feels numb and he uses a walking stick, he said. Whenever he climbs in and out of his vehicle, he feels a bout of pain that reminds him of the encounter.

“Everyday, just getting out of bed, getting into bed. ... It’s constant, it’s always there,” Slama said.

Slama’s medical expenses not covered by insurance exceed $100,000, according to the complaint. The lawsuit seeks compensatory and punitive damages for Slama.

