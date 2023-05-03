Oklahoma man suspected of fatally shooting 6, then himself, police say

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

An Oklahoma man is suspected of fatally shooting his wife, her three children and two teenage girls at his property in Henryetta, Okla., before killing himself, police said Wednesday. Authorities discovered the bodies after the Oklahoma Highway Patrol sent out an alert Monday that two missing teenagers, Ivy Webster, 14, and Brittany Brewer, 16, may have been traveling with Jesse McFadden, 39, who is listed on the Oklahoma Sex Offender Registry after being convicted of rape in 2003, and that they may be in danger. Police arrived at the property that the McFaddens were renting Monday and found the bodies of Webster; Brewer; Mcfadden’s wife, Holly McFadden, 35; her three children, Rylee Elizabeth Allen, 17, Michael James Mayo, 15, Tiffany Dore Guess, 13; and McFadden.

“Ivy, Brittany and Rylee’s bodies were found a quarter of a mile from the McFadden residence,” Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice said at a news conference. “And the other three victims and McFadden were found about 500 yards away from the first three bodies. McFadden appears to have shot himself in the head.”

All the victims and Jesse McFadden were shot in the head with a 9mm handgun, Prentice said. He said the gun was purchased by Holly McFadden, who was married to Jesse McFadden and whose mother previously identified her as Holly Guess, last year.

“They were supposed to come home on Sunday. And when they didn’t, they were reported missing,” he said. The police did not comment on whether the search for two teenagers began on Sunday.

Police had arrived at the sprawling property in search of Webster and Brewer on Monday morning, and when no one opened the door for them and when they saw a “freshly disturbed area of dirt in the yard around the residence,” they obtained a search warrant.

They later learned that the “dirt” had nothing to do with the investigation. The police are still trying to build a timeline of events, Prentice said. They do not yet how much time passed between each killing.

Prentice said that Webster and Brewer were friends with Tiffany Dore Guess, who lived at the residence, and they were at the property for a sleepover with her on Saturday night.

