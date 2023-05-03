Others arrested after Texas man accused of killing neighbors is caught

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Multiple people have been arrested in connection with the Texas man accused of fatally shooting five neighbors Friday and then evading authorities during an extensive manhunt that concluded when officials arrested him Tuesday about 20 miles away. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight San Jacinto County Sheriff Chief Deputy Tim Kean would not provide an exact number of people arrested, saying only that it was no more than five. He also did not answer questions from reporters outside the county jail Wednesday about how the other people may have been linked to the shooting suspect, identified as Francisco Oropesa.

More arrests could be coming, Kean said. “Others are hinging on what’s going on right now,” he said. “It’s fluid.”

News of the additional arrests followed the capture of Oropesa, 38, at a home in Cut and Shoot, Tex., four days after he allegedly killed four adults and a 9-year-old child with an AR-15-style weapon in Cleveland, Tex. Oropesa is charged with five counts of murder. A judge is scheduled to set his bail Wednesday.

U.S. Marshals, U.S. Border Patrol’s tactical unit and the Texas Department of Public Safety arrested Oropesa about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, about an hour after an anonymous caller sent a tip to an FBI hotline, officials said. San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers said the suspect was found “hiding in a closet underneath some laundry” but did not provide details of whose home he was at or whether others helped conceal him while hundreds of law enforcement officers conducted a manhunt.

Advertisement

Authorities believe they have the weapon used in the shooting but are awaiting testing to confirm a link, Kean said Wednesday. He said they found Oropesa with a cellphone that he had used to contact people in the area while on the run.

Oropesa was spotted on foot Monday, causing several elementary schools to be locked down, but officials lost track of him, Kean said. Authorities don’t know exactly when Oropesa arrived at the house where he was later found.

The person who tipped off law enforcement to Oropesa’s whereabouts was not among those arrested, Kean said.

“The people arrested are not telling us very much,” he said, adding: “Anybody that helped this maniac has definitely got some kind of issues, as far as I’m concerned.”

In response to claims by the victims’ family that they called 911 multiple times, including before the shooting began, before officers came to the scene, Kean said the county has only three deputies on patrol for an area that can take an hour to traverse. One deputy was responding to a report of an aggravated robbery when the first call came in about Oropesa firing his gun in the yard — a lesser concern than the robbery, Kean said.

Advertisement

“Then that other call escalated,” he said.

Neighbors have raised concerns about how the sheriff’s office had responded to previous reports about Oropesa. People shooting guns aimlessly in their yards is commonplace in the area, and Kean said it can be difficult to police.

“If a neighbor calls, by the time we get there, they know how long it takes, the guns are put up, everybody’s in the house, and now we see no violation,” Kean said.

The fatal gunfire broke out Friday about 11 p.m., after Oropesa’s neighbors asked him not to shoot his weapon close to their adjoining front yard while a baby in their home was trying to sleep. Rather than stop, Oropesa allegedly entered the neighbors’ house and began to spray bullets.

Killed were five members of an extended family: Sonia Argentina Guzmán, 25; Diana Velazquez Alvarado, 21; Julisa Molina Rivera, 31; Jose Jonathan Casarez, 18; and Daniel Enrique Laso, 9.

Advertisement

Oropesa’s arrest brought little consolation for the family of the victims, all of whom were from Honduras.

“He took everything from us, and now we’re living a nightmare from which we’ll never wake up,” said Lucía Guzmán, aunt of one of the victims. “The arrest will never erase what he did to my family, but at least now we can hope for some justice.”

Niha Masih and María Luisa Paúl contributed to this report.

GiftOutline Gift Article