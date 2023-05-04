Victims identified in Atlanta shooting as suspect appears in court

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The suspected gunman accused of opening fire at an Atlanta medical building made his first appearance in court Thursday as three injured victims remained hospitalized. , 24, led authorities on a nearly eight-hour manhunt Wednesday before his arrest in the nation’s latest outburst of gun violence, authorities said. He faces one count of murder and four counts of aggravated assault in the shootings of five women inside a waiting room at the Northside Hospital Midtown medical office, court records show. He is being held without bond.

An arrest affidavit identified Amy St. Pierre, a 39-year-old Centers for Disease Control and Prevention employee, as the one victim killed.

“Our hearts are with her family, friends, and colleagues as they remember her and grieve this tragic loss,” the CDC wrote on Twitter.

Advertisement

The affidavit identified the injured victims as Lisa Glynn, Georgette Whitlow, Jazzmin Daniel and Alesha Hollinger. Glynn and Daniel were shot in the abdomen, Daniel in the face and Whitlow in the arm, according to the affidavit.

Of the three still being treated at Grady Memorial Hospital, two were in critical condition and expected to return to the operating room for additional procedures Thursday, chief medical officer Robert Jansen said at a news conference. The third appeared to be on track to leave intensive care by the end of the day.

“They have been traumatized,” Jansen said of the two victims with whom he has spoken. “They are very grateful for the support and care they’ve received. They realize that this is a horrific event, and the fact that they were in a health-care facility just makes it worse.”

Advertisement

The shooting unfolded just after 12 p.m. Wednesday in an 11th floor waiting room at the office on the 1100 block of West Peachtree Street. Atlanta police spokesperson Chata Spikes said Patterson was waiting with his mother for a medical appointment when, for reasons that are unclear, he became angry and started shooting with what court records called a semiautomatic handgun. After two minutes, Atlanta police said, he left on foot, eventually stealing an unattended pickup truck from a Shell gas station.

The normally bustling commercial district was on edge as police vehicles crowded outside the facility and officers wielding long guns blocked off downtown streets. Authorities issued a shelter in place order for the area and released surveillance images showing the shooter wearing a hooded sweatshirt and toting a gun, writing that he was “still at large.”

Just before 8 p.m., Atlanta police announced that a suspect was in custody.

Records showed that Patterson was being held in the Fulton County Jail on Thursday.

In a statement, Northside thanked law enforcement officials and Grady Memorial Hospital, saying that “their actions brought comfort and safety to our patients and staff.”

“Let us hope that this kind of tragedy never happens again — not to us, not to anyone,” the statement added.

GiftOutline Gift Article