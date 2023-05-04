Teen killed in horse-riding accident was on ‘meteoric rise’ in her sport

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Hannah Serfass guided her horse into its sixth jump at a competition over the weekend. The 15-year-old rider and her horse landed the jump, meaning they were about halfway done with the course in Venice, Fla. But after trotting a few steps farther, the horse tripped. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Hannah tumbled to the ground, and her horse fell over the same way, landing atop her in an accident that killed her.

In the days since Hannah’s death, equestrians worldwide have supported her family and commemorated the Webster, Fla., teenager who loved to ride. Social media sites have been flooded with posts from those in the equestrian community promising to #rideforhannah.

Her trainer, Robin Swinderman Mitchell, said it still feels like Hannah’s accident “can’t be real.”

“I’m hoping she knows how much people really did love her,” she told The Washington Post.

Hannah’s loved ones remembered her as a sweet and hard-working girl who was deeply dedicated to her sport.

Her parents, David and Janine Serfass, thanked the people who have honored her since the accident, including with nods to blue — her favorite color, and that of many ribbons she won in horse riding.

“We are deeply touched by all of the love and prayers everyone has sent to us during this very difficult time,” they said in a statement.

Hannah began riding horses at a young age. The teenager told World Equestrian Center Magazine earlier this year that she “just got into it and never wanted to stop.”

She was the featured junior rider in the magazine’s March issue in a story that detailed her “natural ability and athleticism responsible for meteoric rise.”

“It’s what I love and want to do for the rest of my life,” Hannah told the magazine.

She had been participating in shows for years when her mother reached out to Mitchell in the spring of 2021 asking if she would come to Webster and give Hannah a lesson.

Mitchell, who is based in Ocala, about a 45-minute drive from Webster, rarely gave lessons at riders’ farms. She always made them come to hers.

But Mitchell agreed to drive to Webster for one lesson. Beyond the persuasion of Janine Serfass, who told her their farm was “just outside of Ocala,” Mitchell can’t pinpoint exactly why she broke her usual rules to meet Hannah.

When Mitchell arrived, Hannah was ready for her lesson. Her horse was impeccably groomed. She’d tacked it up with all the equipment she’d need. And from the minute Mitchell first saw Hannah ride, she could see the teenager’s connection with the horse — something “you can’t teach.”

After that first lesson, Hannah began training every week at Mitchell’s farm.

In September of that year, with Mitchell as her trainer, she competed in her first equitation final, a competition in which judges evaluate riders’ ability to control their horse on the course. Mitchell took Hannah to the competition in Tampa, thinking it would help just to have the experience. Hannah took second place.

“It was thrilling for me as a trainer to see how far she had come now in just a few short months, really,” she said.

That was how it was with Hannah, Mitchell quickly learned. She surpassed expectations at every turn, excelling faster than most riders around her age that she’d worked with.

Hannah had recently trained to qualify and compete on the national stage for horse riding. In February, at a national equitation championship hosted at the World Equestrian Center in Ocala, Hannah came in 12th out of more than 100 athletes, said Mitchell, who saw the Olympics in Hannah’s future.

In the days since the accident, she has reminded herself of Hannah’s passion for horses. Their sport can be dangerous, but Hannah had an immense love for it, she said.

“Me and the family do not feel there’s anything to blame here,” Mitchell added. “It was just really bad luck.”

In a statement afterward, the United States Equestrian Federation said Hannah was a “very talented up-and-coming young rider,” adding that it would “be reviewing the accident thoroughly to learn what we can do to minimize risk and increase safety.”

Kate Egan, a 17-year-old from Glen Gardner, N.J., who was also competing Sunday, had been watching from the side of the ring when Hannah fell. The next day, unable to take her mind off it, she started a GoFundMe to raise money for a tree to be planted at the World Equestrian Center in Hannah’s honor.

The fundraiser initially had a $10,000 goal but has since raised nearly $70,000. After the cost of planting the memorial tree, the remaining funds will be used to help riders in need of financial assistance.

Since the accident, Mitchell said she has spoken with several people, including professionals, who were uneasy about getting back on their horses.

But that was the first thing she did on Monday morning.

Mitchell mounted her horse and rode with two of her trainees on her farm. It was hard, she said, but she knew it was what Hannah would have wanted — for people to keep riding.

