Mass shootings scar this blue state. But it killed an assault weapons ban.

DENVER — It was the 554th Friday since his son, Alex, was one of 12 people shot to death in a movie theater 11 miles from here, and state Sen. Tom Sullivan (D) stood in the well of the Colorado Senate, calling again for stricter gun laws. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The gallery above was filled with grieving Denver high-schoolers whose classmate had recently been fatally shot. The halls outside were swarming with volunteers in red Moms Demand Action T-shirts, one of whom stopped Sullivan as he exited the chamber to ask: Would he support a state assault weapons ban?

Federal, absolutely, he responded. State? No: It would inflame gun-rights supporters, was unlikely to be enforced and would not curb the vast majority of shootings.

“Banning? That doesn’t end well for us,” Sullivan said later that morning in his office. “And I’m speaking as the father of a son who was murdered by an assault weapon.”

With their biggest majority in 60 years, Colorado Democrats returned to the Capitol in January vowing to take on gun violence in a state scarred by mass killings — Columbine, the Aurora theater, the Boulder supermarket, Club Q. On Friday, activists and lawmakers celebrated as Gov. Jared Polis (D) signed four gun-control bills some hailed as the most significant ever.

But missing was a proposal that divided gun-control proponents and highlighted the evolving political landscape of a blue state with a deep Western hunting and agricultural ethos: A ban on the sale or transfer of assault weapons had been defeated a week prior in a House committee on which Democrats hold nine of 13 seats. The view of Sullivan, one of the legislature's leading gun-control champions, helps explain why.

“This isn’t transportation. This isn’t education. This is guns. We haven’t been comfortable talking about guns in the state of Colorado — ever,” Sullivan said. “Why don’t we try to strategically move forward, instead of blowing up the house?”

The quick demise of the state ban profoundly disappointed supporters. But it did not shock some. The new laws put the state “absolutely at the forefront of good gun laws,” said Shannon Watts, founder of Moms Demand Action and a former Colorado resident. But the ban “just wasn’t something that was going to happen this year.”

Ten years ago, firearms control was such a combustible issue in what was then a battleground state that gun rights activists helped recall two Democrats who voted for restrictions and prompted a third to resign. After becoming the first Democrat to represent his suburban Denver House district in 2018, Sullivan was targeted over a red-flag law he sponsored. But a recall effort against him failed, and Sullivan went on to win a Senate seat last fall.

As the state has grown more blue, gun control has become a voter priority, Democrats say. Candidates more openly campaigned on the issue in 2022, and Democrats flipped eight seats, giving them a near-supermajority.

“There’s been this long 2013 hangover,” Rep. Meg Froelich (D) said. “A decade has passed, and we’re a different state, and we’re a different country.”

But divisions over priorities surfaced this session. Some Democrats, including Sullivan, wanted to focus on restrictions that even gun owners might back — strengthening existing laws and passing others Colorado lacked. Others said constituents wanted lawmakers to do everything possible to stem the drumbeat of mass killings, including an assault weapons ban, which 10 states now have.

Those types of firearms “shouldn’t be something you have access to or use in communities of peace,” another prominent gun-control advocate, Sen. Rhonda Fields (D), said in an interview. Her son was fatally shot in 2005, days before he was to testify in a murder trial. “If not now, then when?”

“In a state with a Democratic House, Senate, and Governor, it is inexcusable Dem leadership has not advanced the assault weapons ban legislation that we know will save lives,” Elisabeth Epps, a first-term representative from Denver, said on her campaign website, adding that she “won’t be intimidated by conservative Democrats who don’t want to vote on an assault weapons ban.” Epps did not respond to interview requests.

Polis called this year for strengthening the red-flag law and cracking down on ghost guns, a proposal the legislature is poised to pass. But he showed no enthusiasm for an assault weapons ban.

In February, Democrats unveiled a package of gun-control bills, but no assault weapons ban. All passed, despite marathon filibusters from Republicans, who called the laws unconstitutional limits on Coloradans’ ability to defend themselves. The laws raise the minimum age for firearm purchases to 21, impose a three-day waiting period before buying guns, make it easier for victims to sue gun manufacturers, and expand the state’s red-flag law to allow more people — including doctors and teachers — to initiate a petition to temporarily disarm people deemed a risk to themselves or others.

Days later, Epps introduced an assault weapons ban in the House and Fields did the same in the Senate. Rocky Mountain Gun Owners called the bill, which prohibited the sale or transfer of semiautomatic firearms with certain features, the worst in a “stampede of radical gun control.”

Taylor D. Rhodes, the group’s executive director, acknowledged that Colorado’s shifting political landscape had left the gun rights lobby on its back foot. Its strategy now, emboldened by the 2022 U.S. Supreme Court’s Bruen ruling that strengthened Second Amendment rights, is litigation, he said. Hours after Polis signed the new bills Friday, the group sued over two of them.

“While demographics change, rights do not,” Rhodes said.

The gun rights lobby’s fundraising ability was a key reason, Sullivan argued, to steer clear of a state assault weapons ban.

Gun rights groups “can’t raise money on safe storage. But you know what they can raise money on?” Sullivan said. “Banning assault weapons.”

Sullivan, an Air Force veteran who often dons a Mets cap, long identified as a Democrat. He was a union representative during a career as a postal worker. But he said he never gave guns much thought until July 20, 2012.

That is when Alex Sullivan celebrated his 27th birthday at a showing of “The Dark Night Rises.” He sat in the middle of the 12th row. A shooter unloaded 76 shots into the theater, 65 from a semiautomatic rifle with a 100-round drum magazine. Alex and 11 other people were killed. Seventy were injured.

Sullivan began volunteering with gun-control groups. In 2013, as gun owners swarmed the Capitol to fight a proposed ban on large-capacity magazines, Sullivan testified before a Senate committee, pleading with it to consider the pause it would take a shooter change a magazine.

Today, Sullivan sits on committees. And though he sponsors other legislation, he is consumed from morning to night by the gun issue — to a point, he said, that some find tiresome. Some aides haven’t lasted long, Sullivan said. Two years ago, a Republican representative suggested Sullivan “let it go,” referring to the grief he regularly airs on the floor.

“What I am is a constant reminder,” Sullivan said. “When I was just a citizen going down to testify, two or three minutes, you would leave, they would leave and they would forget about you. This, they don’t get to. I’m always there.”

But even though Alex was murdered in a mass killing, Sullivan says he sees everyday shootings — the suicides, violence and accidents that account for more than 99 percent of firearm deaths — as his mission. His weekly newsletter lists “trageversaries” — anniversaries of gun deaths that did not receive the media attention of mass shootings.

This year, he sponsored the red-flag expansion, which he argues will prevent suicides but may also have stopped the Club Q or Aurora theater shootings. Democrats said it was needed in part because some local law enforcement agencies opposed the law or never invoked it. They’d also be unlikely to seize illegally purchased AR-15s, Sullivan said.

“I don’t think policeman Bob or sheriff Bob is going to help,” he said. “We need the feds.”

Other gun control advocates see it differently. Sandy and Lonnie Phillips, whose daughter, Jessica Ghawi, was also killed in the Aurora theater shooting, now travel the country to comfort mass killing survivors and campaign for gun laws. On Friday, they watched as Polis signed a bill repealing a gun industry immunity law — one that left them responsible for more than $200,000 in defense attorney fees after they unsuccessfully sued companies that sold the Aurora shooter ammunition. Sullivan is a close friend.

“We love him,” Sandy Phillips said. But when it comes to an assault weapons ban, she said, “this is one of those times that we disagree.”

Sullivan says he is undeterred. He shows his gun-control bona fides daily, he says.

On that 554th Friday since Alex’s killing, he spoke in the morning to Moms Demand activists at a church near the Colorado Capitol. From the Senate floor, he told students to “continue to show up,” in an address that brought everyone in the chamber to their feet. He spoke by phone with a filmmaker working on a documentary about the Aurora shooting. He met in his office with Watts.

More than 500 speakers signed up to comment last month at the committee hearing on the proposed ban, most against. Testimony lasted 13 hours.

“It’s the guns. It’s the guns,” Epps told the panel. “And it’s not just any gun.” She said she promised voters she would get colleagues on the record about their views. She said she knew the bill would fail.

“I’m not scared of y’all voting no. I’m scared of us not trying,” Epps said. “I’m scared of what it says about us if when there are 69 members of my party in a body, we don’t run this bill.”

Denver’s district attorney testified about the devastating damage assault-style weapons do. Parents and teachers talked of the fear schoolchildren feel. The father of Columbine student Daniel Mauser expressed relief that his son was not killed by an assault-style rifle, because he was shot in the face. “We were able to have an open casket,” Tom Mauser, told the room.

Gun store owners and firearms instructors disputed the firepower and uses of weapons the bill covered. A gun rights organization representative vowed to sue. Sheriffs said mental health is the problem and a ban would not stop people intent on killing.

“Drinking and driving is illegal, and yet people continue to drive drunk,” El Paso County Sheriff Joseph Roybal said.

In the end, three Democrats joined Republicans in voting no. One noted that he was the first Democrat elected in his district since 1966, and he promised voters he would oppose new gun restrictions. Another said he had “no interest in taking guns away from law-abiding citizens.”

On Friday, at a small rally cheering the new laws on the Capitol steps, Clara Taub, a sophomore at a Denver high school traumatized by shootings this year, told those gathered that it was “unacceptable” the ban failed. A rally supporting it would take place the next day, she said.

At the bill-signing, several lawmakers lauded Sullivan’s and Fields’s unrelenting focus on gun violence. But Sullivan, who had sponsored two of the bills, was not present. He was too upset over the assault weapons hearing, which he believed unfairly drew survivors to share their trauma for a bill destined to die.

“I believe that the elimination of weapons designed for war will one day happen in the streets and communities of Colorado,” Sullivan wrote in his Friday newsletter. “In the meantime, I am fighting like hell to enact enforceable, meaningful gun violence prevention legislation to save as many lives as possible.”

