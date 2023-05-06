The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
People raise their hands as they leave a shopping center after a shooting, Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Allen, Texas. (LM Otero/AP)

Police respond to ‘active shooter’ at Dallas suburb mall

Police in Allen, Tex., were responding to reports of an “active shooter” at the Allen Premium Outlets, a dispatcher told The Washington Post on Saturday evening. It was not clear whether people had been injured or killed.

Federal and local law enforcement officers were responding to the scene, as shoppers filed out of the mall area. The Dallas field office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said its personnel were assisting in the response to the incident.

  • Videos on social media showed people running through the parking lot of a mall, with loud pops ringing out in the background.
  • Allen is a suburb about 25 miles northeast of central Dallas.
