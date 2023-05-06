Police respond to ‘active shooter’ at Dallas suburb mall

Police in Allen, Tex., were responding to reports of an “active shooter” at the Allen Premium Outlets, a dispatcher told The Washington Post on Saturday evening. It was not clear whether people had been injured or killed.
What else you need to know
- Videos on social media showed people running through the parking lot of a mall, with loud pops ringing out in the background.
- Allen is a suburb about 25 miles northeast of central Dallas.
