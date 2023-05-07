At least 9 killed, including gunman, after Texas mall shooting

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A gunman opened fire on an outlet mall in a Dallas suburb on Saturday afternoon, killing at least eight people, including children, and injuring at least seven others, authorities said. A police officer who was in the area on an unrelated call heard gunshots before he “engaged the suspect,” fatally shooting the gunman, the city of Allen, Tex., said in a statement.

Authorities believe the shooter acted alone and “don’t believe there is another threat at this time,” Allen Police Chief Brian Harvey said Saturday evening.

Children were among those killed at Allen Premium Outlets, said Rep. Keith Self (R), who represents the area and said local authorities briefed him by phone after the shooting. Self said unconfirmed reports of a second shooter were false.

At least nine people were taken to hospitals by the local fire department, Allen Fire Chief Jon Boyd said. As of late Saturday, three people were critically injured.

Six fatalities were found on the scene, while two of the nine transported to hospitals were later reported deceased. More people could have been injured and transported in personal vehicles, Boyd said.

Children were also among those injured. The eight victims who were being treated at Medical City Healthcare trauma facilities ranged from 5 to 61 years old, said Kathleen Beathard, a spokeswoman for the hospital system.

Aerial footage of the scene, about 25 miles northeast of Dallas, showed what appeared to be bodies underneath white sheets on the ground outside an H&M outlet. Other videos posted on social media showed people fleeing through the mall’s parking lot and corridors.

A video that was not verified by The Washington Post showed what appeared to be the gunman after he was fatally shot, next to a firearm and wearing tactical gear.

