A Chamber of Commerce in Texas apologizes for promoting ‘Pulling Triggers’

The Allen Fairview Chamber of Commerce in Texas published a Facebook post Sunday welcoming Pulling Triggers and Pulling Corks — a business that hosts events for people interested in firearms, wine and whiskey — to its ranks. Along with the caption, the Chamber posted a photo of the business’s logo, which features a gun firing and a bottle with the cork flying off.

The post was met with backlash from residents in Allen, Tex., where a gunman killed eight people, including three children, at a shopping mall less than 24 hours earlier. The Chamber removed the post before issuing an apology the same day, explaining that it had been scheduled before the shooting.

“While this is standard practice for the Chamber, the contents of the post were insensitive and should not have been published given the tragedy in our community,” said the Chamber’s apology, which was first reported by WFAA in Dallas.

In the wake of Saturday's deadly shooting at Allen Premium Outlets, the Allen/Fairview Chamber of Commerce published, then quickly deleted, a scheduled Sunday social media post warmly welcoming a group called "Pulling Triggers, Pulling Corks" to its ranks. https://t.co/f2VIcNBOP6 — WFAA (@wfaa) May 7, 2023

In a statement to The Washington Post on Monday, Sharon Mayer, the Chamber’s CEO, said the organization “promptly removed” the post and apologized “for any pain it may have caused.” The post was taken down within minutes, according to Mayer.

Pulling Triggers and Pulling Corks did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The business teaches firearms skills and hosts wine classes and tastings, “but never at the same time,” according to its website.

On Saturday, Allen became the latest scene of a mass killing after a gunman opened fire at an outlet mall, leaving eight dead and seven others injured. It was the second-deadliest mass killing in the country this year.

President Biden said Sunday the attack was “too shocking to be so familiar.”

That same morning, the Chamber’s post welcoming Pulling Triggers and Pulling Corks went live.

After taking it down, the organization called the recent acts of violence in the United States “horrific and traumatizing.”

“We pray for the victims, their loved ones, and this community,” the Chamber’s apology said. “And, we pray also that those who have the power, including policymakers, will find the path to creating a nation where every child and person can spend a day out on the town knowing that their present and future will not be stolen.”

Since posting its apology, the Chamber has shared updates from the city of Allen and the Allen Police Department that included information on resources for the community.

“We stand ready to help heal and rebuild in the aftermath of this tragedy,” the Chamber said in its apology.

