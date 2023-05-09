The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan and former Elle magazine advice columnist E. Jean Carroll watch as Joe Tacopina, lawyer for former president Donald Trump, makes closing arguments during a civil trial where Carroll accuses Trump of raping and defaming her, in New York, May 8, 2023 in this courtroom sketch. (Jane Rosenberg/Reuters)

Live updates Jury finds that Trump sexually abused E. Jean Carroll, awards $5 million in damages

A jury has found that Trump sexually abused and defamed E. Jean Carroll, and awarded $5 million in damages. Carroll accused Trump of sexually assaulting her during a chance encounter at a Manhattan department store. He has denied her allegations, calling her a liar. Carroll sued him last year for battery and defamation.

Here’s what to know

  • Carroll first publicly accused Trump in 2019, during his presidency, writing in a memoir the same year that they bumped into each other at Bergdorf Goodman, the department store. She said Trump violently attacked her in a dressing room.
  • Trump has assailed Carroll and accused her of making up the story to sell books. His attorneys argued during the trial that her story was not believable.
  • Carroll testified in graphic detail during the trial about the alleged attack. Trump, who was under no obligation to appear, did not testify or attend the proceedings.
