Louisiana man shoots girl playing hide-and-seek on his property, police say

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A Louisiana man has been charged after police said he shot a 14-year-old girl playing hide-and-seek on his property in the back of the head. The shooting occurred Sunday morning in Starks, La., a rural town of fewer than 700 people near the border with Texas. Officers from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office received reports of a shooting at a property there, the office said in a news release. When they arrived, they found the girl suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t life-threatening, the release said.

The release said children had been playing hide-and-seek in the area and hiding on David V. Doyle’s property. Doyle, 58, told officers he got his gun after seeing “shadows outside his home.”

Doyle “then advised detectives he went back outside and observed people running away from his property, at which time he began shooting at them and unknowingly hit the girl,” according to the release.

Advertisement

The incident is the latest in a string of U.S. shootings this year in which young people have been shot — some fatally — after mistakenly being in the wrong location.

Police arrested Doyle and charged him with aggravated battery, four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and illegal discharge of a firearm. He remained in custody Tuesday morning at the Calcasieu Correctional Center, with bond set at $300,000.

Last month, four similar shootings occurred in one week.

On April 13, Ralph Yarl was shot in the head by a homeowner in Kansas City, Mo., after he rang the doorbell, thinking it was the house where he was to pick up his younger twin brothers. Yarl, 16, was critically injured but survived.

Two days later, a man shot and killed 20-year-old Kaylin Gillis after she and her friends mistakenly pulled into his driveway in the town of Hebron in Upstate New York. The group was looking for a friend’s house.

Advertisement

Two young women also were shot in Texas — with one of them, 18-year-old Payton Washington, critically injured — after Washington got into the wrong car in a grocery store parking lot.

On the same day, a man shot 6-year-old Kinsley White and her parents in Gastonia, N.C. Carolyn Hilderbrand, the girl’s grandmother, told The Washington Post that the shooter became enraged when a basketball that children were playing with rolled into his yard.

In addition to gun violence affecting one, two or three victims, the United States has also logged more than 200 mass shootings this year — defined as incidents in which four or more people, not including the shooter, are injured or killed — according to a Washington Post tracker.

Maham Javaid, Ellen Francis, Júlia Ledur, Timothy Bella and Rachel Hatzipanagos contributed to this report.

GiftOutline Gift Article