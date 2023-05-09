North Dakota bans schools from requiring use of transgender students’ pronouns

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

States from North Dakota to Florida are seeing another wave of new laws and bills poised to become law targeting transgender Americans — and in particular, the pronouns they use. Rights groups fear the legislation could out trans students to their families at a time when conservative states have pressed forward with measures aimed at LGBTQ communities, from barring drag shows to ending Medicaid coverage for gender-affirming care.

In North Dakota, a bill that Gov. Doug Burgum (R) signed into law on Monday effectively bans public schools from adopting policies requiring staff to use a trans student’s pronouns. It took effect immediately, according to the Associated Press.

Teachers there must now inform parents or guardians if students identify as transgender and must obtain their approval before allowing the students to use the bathroom of their choice. The law also bans government entities from requiring people to respect an individual’s preferred pronouns.

Burgum said in a statement that the new law “largely codifies existing practices while reaffirming the First Amendment right to free speech … balancing the rights and interests of students, parents and teachers.”

But the American Civil Liberties Union of North Dakota decried the restrictions, with advocacy manager Cody Schuler saying the “mandatory outing of a student’s trans identity violates their privacy rights at school — particularly for trans youth who cannot be safe at home.”

In a statement published on the organization’s website, Schuler added that transgender students would now be forced “to make the impossible decision of breaking the law or revealing their private medical information — not to mention the obvious risk of harassment and violence that comes with forcing transgender students into the facilitates that do not match their gender identity.”

The governor also signed two other bills defining gender as the sex at birth and banning changes to sex on birth records in most cases. Those statutes will take effect in August.

Just Thursday, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb (R) signed a bill requiring school personnel to tell parents if their children ask to be called by a different name or set of pronouns. The legislation, which IndyStar reported takes effect in July, was part of a “Slate of Hate” opposed by LGBTQ advocates and supporters.

Similar legislation appears to be speeding toward the same conclusion elsewhere.

Louisiana’s House passed a bill Monday limiting the use of trans students’ pronouns. The “Given Name Act,” which still requires approval by the state Senate, would mean school employees could only use other names or pronouns for students if parents provide written consent. No employee would be forced to use different pronouns if it was contrary to their religious beliefs, according to the measure’s text.

The LGBTQ advocacy group Human Rights Campaign said the bill would allow schools “to forcibly out and intentionally misgender transgender and nonbinary students.”

And last week, Florida’s legislature passed a measure preventing students and teachers from being required to use pronouns that do not correspond to an individual’s identified sex at birth. Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who has pushed such action as part of his conservative agenda, is expected to sign the bill.

