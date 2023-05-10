Texas man who killed BLM protester sentenced to 25 years in prison

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A Texas judge on Wednesday sentenced a man who killed a protester during a Black Lives Matter march to 25 years in prison, setting the stage for Republican Gov. Greg Abbott to press forward with his controversial vow to seek a pardon. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Army Sgt. Daniel Perry, 37, was convicted last month of murder in the fatal shooting of 28-year-old Garrett Foster, who was legally armed with an AK-47 rifle, during a 2020 confrontation in downtown Austin at a racial justice demonstration. Travis County Judge Clifford Brown denied a motion for a new trial from defense attorneys alleging jury misconduct, but they vowed to appeal the sentence.

The case attracted attention from conservative news personalities who called on Abbott to act, drawing comparisons between Perry’s self-defense claims and Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager acquitted after fatally shooting two men and wounding a third in Kenosha, Wis., in August 2020 amid unrest following a police shooting.

Advertisement

After the governor took to Twitter to promise a pardon, unsealed court documents revealed that Perry regularly shared racist memes and threatening content in private messages and social media posts, including descriptions of killing protesters and minorities. Abbott hasn’t commented on the documents. From the beginning, he has rebuked local prosecutors for bringing charges against Perry, alleging that the case was politically motivated.

The Texas Board of Pardons and Parole declined to comment and has said nothing publicly since Abbott’s tweet on April 8. Board members, all of whom were appointed by the current governor, must deliver a recommendation to Abbott before he can pardon Perry.

Travis County District Attorney Jose Garza denounced the governor’s involvement and has requested a meeting to present the evidence before the board makes a decision. Defense attorneys have also offered to share more evidence with the board. They have not formally requested a pardon, but the clemency board is likely to consider one at Abbott’s behest.

Advertisement

“We are of the firm belief that it was political opportunism that resulted in this case being indicted in the first place,” defense attorneys wrote in a letter to the board.

Brown considered the defense’s motion for a new trial and interviewed jurors. But he ultimately denied their request.

University of Houston political scientist Brad Rottinghaus said the governor’s vow to pardon Perry is politically driven and deviates from historic norms. In 1920, Texas created a process for pardoning decisions to be handled by a board of legal professionals.

In 2021, the governor avoided a politically thorny decision over whether to grant George Floyd a posthumous pardon from a 2004 drug conviction after the clemency board reversed its initial recommendation that Abbott grant it. At the time, Abbott was up for reelection and he avoided weighing in. But in the Perry case, Abbott stepped right into the fray.

Advertisement

“The issue for the governor is he has painted himself into a corner,” Rottinghaus said. “There has always been a perception among the far right that he’s not committed to the cause. Backing down now may hurt his image.”

The board will probably wait until all appeals are exhausted before making a recommendation, sparing Abbott from having to make an immediate decision. The governor appointed all those who serve on the board.

“He knows the law very well. It made him careful in the early years of his governorship,” said political scientist Cal Jillson of Southern Methodist University. “But he has become less careful and more political. This is a wonderful example of him getting out of the gate too quickly before the facts are in.”

The night of the killing, Perry was working for a ride-sharing company when he sped into a city street full of protesters and pounded the horn. Foster, who had the rifle strapped across his chest, signaled for Perry to open the driver’s side window.

Advertisement

The veteran said in court that Foster raised his rifle and that in response, he fired at the protester in an act of self-defense. Witnesses told a jury no one saw Foster point the firearm at Perry or his car.

Perry fired five rounds and left the scene. His attorneys said he then called police to report the incident and turn himself in. Foster was left bleeding in the street among his fellow demonstrators, who called for help.

Foster, who also served in the military, later died.

His family and fiancee, Whitney Mitchell, said Foster’s deeply-held convictions about racial justice and police brutality motivated him to take to the streets that July night. He told a journalist before the shooting that he had begun to carry a rifle after a friend and fellow demonstrator was arrested for protesting. That night, he was accompanying Mitchell, who uses a wheelchair.

Advertisement

A jury determined that Perry was the first aggressor initiating the deadly encounter.

During hours of emotional testimony at the sentencing hearing, Foster’s relatives described the anguish they’ve lived with in the shooting’s aftermath.

Mitchell, who lost her arms and legs to sepsis, said her fiancee had been her caregiver for more than a decade. Now, she is having to learn how to live without his assistance. His mother, meanwhile, offered a message to the man who shot her son.

“Mr. Perry, I pray to God that one day you will get rid of all this hate that’s in your heart,” Sheila Foster said. “I was proud of my son every day of his life.”

Perry’s attorneys brought in a psychologist who said the veteran’s behavior was consistent with someone suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder and being on the autism spectrum. They asked that Perry be sentenced to 10 years, but Judge Clifford Brown agreed with prosecutors’ recommendation of 25.

“I think its clear from the evidence he never intended for this to happen,” said defense attorney Doug O’Connell, who also offered condolences to Foster’s family on his client’s behalf. “Our fight for Daniel Perry is not over. We will appeal.”

GiftOutline Gift Article