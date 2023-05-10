After May 11, the United States will no longer be able to quickly expel migrants who cross the border illegally, an option put in place during the coronavirus public health emergency, which ends Thursday. Tens of thousands of migrants have massed at the border, many hoping to be allowed to remain in the United States while awaiting a court date in the country’s massively backlogged asylum system.
Why the end of Title 42 means more migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border
A pandemic-era policy used to quickly expel border crossers is ending
U.S. Customs and Border Protection sectors along the southwest border
Yuma
El
Centro
San
Diego
Big
Bend
El
Paso
Tucson
Del
Rio
Laredo
Rio
Grande
Valley
Total number of encounters at the southwest border between October and April
Title 42: Public health policy linked to pandemic allowing CBP to quickly expel some nationalities back to Mexico
Title 8: Standard immigration proceedings
200K
0
100K
More than 2.6 million people have been expelled under the Title 42 policy — which allowed them to be sent back to Mexico or other countries — since the start of the pandemic.
Here is a look at how Title 42 is different from Title 8, the federal law that deals with immigration processing
Main paths
for people crossing
the border illegally
Migrants can
surrender
themselves
to border patrol
agents
Migrants can be
apprehended
by border patrol agents
An estimated 1 in 4 are “gotaways” who cross the border without being identified or taken into custody
Without Title 42, the U.S. loses
an option to expel migrants
quickly
PROCESSING
Customs and Border Protection is supposed to process migrants within 72 hours. But when large numbers cross the border, as is happening now, migrants sometimes spend a week or more in border patrol stations or temporary processing centers as agents capture biometric data and determine their next steps.
Under Title 8
Under Title 42
Standard immigration proceedings; migrants allowed to request asylum.
Under the health emergency, many recent border crossers were quickly expelled back to Mexico or their home countries. The process could take less than half an hour.
SCREENING
No interview in most cases to determine
credible fear or request asylum.
Interview required to determine migrant’s
credible fear of returning to their country.
PENALTY
No legal penalty for expulsion; expelled
migrants can quickly try to get back in.
If deported, migrants face a five-year ban
on trying to return and possible criminal penalties.
OUTCOME
Under
Title 8:
Under Title 42:
EXPULSION
Except for cases in which they are allowed to seek asylum under Title 8, migrants are returned to their home country or most recent transit country in a process that is handled by CBP in a few hours.
Title 8 offers
migrants a chance
to seek asylum
Credible fear
shown at interview
Credible fear
not shown
ICE
detention
Families
Unaccompanied
minors
Generally released, sometimes with monitoring, to await a court date. They can also be deported.
Children who cross the border alone are held in Department of Health and Human Services children’s shelters until they can be released to a sponsor to await future court proceedings.
Single adults, mostly men, can be held to await deportation or asylum proceedings. But they, too, can be released, sometimes with monitoring, when detention facilities are at capacity.
Release into the U.S.
COURT HEARING
Court proceedings can be delayed for years, and some migrants never show up.
Allowed to
remain in
the U.S.
Deportation
order
The U.S. has limited capacity to carry out deportations, so some deportation orders can remain unenforced for years.
With Title 42 expiring and the number of people in custody skyrocketing, the Biden administration has put new policies in place to try to limit how many people cross the border illegally.
The government created a parole program that offers two-year permits for up to 30,000 Venezuelans, Haitians, Cubans and Nicaraguans a month. Officials also forged an agreement to send deportees from those four nations back to Mexico, avoiding significant challenges involved in deporting them to their home countries.
U.S. officials have created a mobile phone app for migrants to make appointments to enter the country legally and seek asylum, though officials say they will soon roll out a more efficient electronic system. On Wednesday, the government also unveiled a temporary policy that will penalize migrants who cross illegally and don’t first seek asylum in a country outside the United States.