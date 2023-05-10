Why the end of Title 42 means more migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border

The U.S. has limited capacity to carry out deportations, so some deportation orders can remain unenforced for years.

Main paths for people crossing the border illegally

Migrants can surrender themselves to border patrol agents

Migrants can be apprehended by border patrol agents

An estimated 1 in 4 are “gotaways” who cross the border without being identified or taken into custody

Without Title 42, the U.S. loses an option to expel migrants quickly

PROCESSING

Customs and Border Protection is supposed to process migrants within 72 hours. But when large numbers cross the border, as is happening now, migrants sometimes spend a week or more in border patrol stations or temporary processing centers as agents capture biometric data and determine their next steps.

Under Title 8

Under Title 42

Standard immigration proceedings; migrants allowed to request asylum.

Under the health emergency, many recent border crossers were quickly expelled back to Mexico or their home countries. The process could take less than half an hour.

SCREENING

SCREENING

No interview in most cases to determine credible fear or request asylum.

Interview required to determine migrant’s credible fear of returning to their country.

PENALTY

PENALTY

No legal penalty for expulsion; expelled migrants can quickly try to get back in.

If deported, migrants face a five-year ban on trying to return and possible criminal penalties.

Expulsion under Title 42

Except for cases in which they are allowed to seek asylum under Title 8, migrants are returned to their home country or most recent transit country in a process that is handled by CBP in a few hours.

Credible fear shown at interview

Credible fear not shown

Title 8 offers migrants a chance to seek asylum

Unaccompanied minors

Families

ICE detention

Children who cross the border alone are held in Department of Health and Human Services children’s shelters until they can be released to a sponsor to await future court proceedings.

Generally released, sometimes with monitoring, to await a court date. They can also be deported.

Single adults, mostly men, can be held to await deportation or asylum proceedings. But they, too, can be released, sometimes with monitoring, when detention facilities are at capacity.

Release into the U.S.

COURT HEARING

Court proceedings can be delayed for years, and some migrants never show up.

Allowed to remain in the U.S.

Deportation order