Why the end of Title 42 means more migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border

A pandemic-era policy used to quickly expel border crossers is ending

May 10, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. EDT

After May 11, the United States will no longer be able to quickly expel migrants who cross the border illegally, an option put in place during the coronavirus public health emergency, which ends Thursday. Tens of thousands of migrants have massed at the border, many hoping to be allowed to remain in the United States while awaiting a court date in the country’s massively backlogged asylum system.

More than 2.6 million people have been expelled under the Title 42 policy — which allowed them to be sent back to Mexico or other countries — since the start of the pandemic.

Here is a look at how Title 42 is different from Title 8, the federal law that deals with immigration processing

Main paths

for people crossing

the border illegally

Migrants can

surrender

themselves

to border patrol

agents

Migrants can be

apprehended

by border patrol agents

 

An estimated 1 in 4 are “gotaways” who cross the border without being identified or taken into custody

Without Title 42, the U.S. loses

an option to expel migrants

quickly

PROCESSING

Customs and Border Protection is supposed to process migrants within 72 hours. But when large numbers cross the border, as is happening now, migrants sometimes spend a week or more in border patrol stations or temporary processing centers as agents capture biometric data and determine their next steps.

Under Title 8

Under Title 42

Standard immigration proceedings; migrants allowed to request asylum.

Under the health emergency, many recent border crossers were quickly expelled back to Mexico or their home countries. The process could take less than half an hour.

SCREENING

No interview in most cases to determine

credible fear or request asylum.

Interview required to determine migrant’s

credible fear of returning to their country.

PENALTY

No legal penalty for expulsion; expelled

migrants can quickly try to get back in.

If deported, migrants face a five-year ban

on trying to return and possible criminal penalties.

OUTCOME

Under

Title 8:

Under Title 42:

EXPULSION

Except for cases in which they are allowed to seek asylum under Title 8, migrants are returned to their home country or most recent transit country in a process that is handled by CBP in a few hours.

Title 8 offers

migrants a chance

to seek asylum

Credible fear

shown at interview

Credible fear

not shown

ICE

detention

Families

Unaccompanied

minors

Generally released, sometimes with monitoring, to await a court date. They can also be deported.

Children who cross the border alone are held in Department of Health and Human Services children’s shelters until they can be released to a sponsor to await future court proceedings.

Single adults, mostly men, can be held to await deportation or asylum proceedings. But they, too, can be released, sometimes with monitoring, when detention facilities are at capacity.

Release into the U.S.

COURT HEARING

Court proceedings can be delayed for years, and some migrants never show up.

Allowed to

remain in

the U.S.

Deportation

order

With Title 42 expiring and the number of people in custody skyrocketing, the Biden administration has put new policies in place to try to limit how many people cross the border illegally.

The government created a parole program that offers two-year permits for up to 30,000 Venezuelans, Haitians, Cubans and Nicaraguans a month. Officials also forged an agreement to send deportees from those four nations back to Mexico, avoiding significant challenges involved in deporting them to their home countries.

U.S. officials have created a mobile phone app for migrants to make appointments to enter the country legally and seek asylum, though officials say they will soon roll out a more efficient electronic system. On Wednesday, the government also unveiled a temporary policy that will penalize migrants who cross illegally and don’t first seek asylum in a country outside the United States.

