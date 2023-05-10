Key moments from E. Jean Carroll v. Donald Trump sexual abuse trial

A Manhattan jury on May 9 found that former president Donald Trump sexually abused and defamed E. Jean Carroll and awarded her $5 million in damages. (Video: HyoJung Kim/The Washington Post, Photo: AP/The Washington Post)

A Manhattan jury has awarded $5 million in damages to E. Jean Carroll, a writer who accused former president Donald Trump of sexually assaulting her in the 1990s. The jury found Trump liable for sexual abuse of Carroll, the latest legal blow as he seeks another term in the White House while facing a separate criminal case in New York and ongoing federal and local investigations in D.C. and Georgia.

The ex-president, who has denied Carroll’s allegations, called Tuesday’s decision a “disgrace,” and his representatives said he would appeal. While Trump has been accused by more than a dozen women of sexual assault or misconduct over the years, this verdict marked the first time a claim was fully litigated in court and decided by a jury.

Here are some of the key moments from the trial:

Carroll testifies

Carroll testified in detail about an assault she said left her emotionally scarred. The former Elle magazine columnist, who first publicly accused Trump in 2019, said his denials brought further torment decades later.

“I’m here because Donald Trump raped me, and when I wrote about it, he said it didn’t happen,” she said. “He lied and shattered my reputation, and I’m here to try to get my life back.”

Carroll recounted running into Trump at a Manhattan department store in the mid-1990s. She said the two recognized each other in an encounter that started off light but quickly turned dark. He wanted help picking a gift for another woman and she was “delighted” to come along, Carroll said. She described Trump assaulting her after she went with him into a dressing room, and said she fled the room after kneeing him.

His attorney has tried to cast the verdict as a partial victory, as jurors found that Trump sexually assaulted and defamed Carroll but did not find that he raped her.

Carroll testified across three days during the civil trial, which began April 25. At one point in the proceedings, when a Trump attorney questioned Carroll’s contention that she did not scream during the alleged attack, she replied with frustration in her voice: “He raped me whether I screamed or not!”

Anonymous jurors

U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan kept the jurors in the case anonymous, citing safety concerns and to shield them from harassment. Nine people, six men and three women, were selected for the jury in a screening of prospective jurors and whether they could be fair in hearing the case. Security staff escorted them to and from the courthouse.

Lawyers on the case were not able to research jury candidates and little was made known about those selected.

After the verdict was announced on Tuesday, Kaplan reminded the jurors that they were now free to identify themselves in public, but he advised them against it. “My advice to you is not to identify yourselves — not now and not for a long time,” Kaplan said.

Judge warns Trump over social media posts

In social media postings during the proceedings, Trump described Carroll’s allegations as “a made up SCAM” and “a fraudulent & false story.”

Kaplan, the judge, issued a warning to Trump attorney Joe Tacopina that his client appeared close to crossing a line with the posts on his platform, Truth Social.

“Your client may or may not be tampering with a new source of potential liability, and I think you know what I mean,” Kaplan told Tacopina before jurors began hearing the trial’s first witness. While he argued the posts were not inappropriate, the attorney said he would talk to his client about the concerns.

Video showed Trump mistaking Carroll for his ex-wife

Trump did not testify or appear in court, and had no obligation to. But he answered questions about the allegations under oath last year, when he was deposed in the case.

A video of his comments was made public during the trial — including when he mistook a photo of Carroll for his ex-wife, Marla Maples. Trump had said previously that his sexual assault accuser was “not my type.”

“That’s Marla, yeah,” he said during the deposition. “That’s my wife.” His mistake was quickly corrected by one of his attorneys.

Former president Donald Trump in a deposition for E. Jean Carroll’s lawsuit against him mistook Carroll, who accused him of rape, for his ex-wife Marla Maples. (Video: Obtained by The Washington Post)

Closing arguments

During closing arguments, Trump’s lawyer sought to frame Carroll’s lawsuit as a publicity stunt and her story as implausible. “Donald Trump doesn’t have a story to tell here other than it’s a lie,” Tacopina said.

Carroll’s lawyer Roberta Kaplan — who is not related to the judge — said sexual assault allegations by other women showed a pattern of behavior, urging jurors to believe what they heard during the trial. “You saw for yourself, E. Jean Carroll wasn’t hiding anything,” Kaplan said. “Her testimony was credible, it was consistent, and it was powerful.”

Kim Bellware and Mark Berman contributed to this report.

