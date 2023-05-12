Daniel Penny surrenders to police in Jordan Neely’s subway chokehold death

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Daniel Penny turned himself in to New York City authorities on Friday on a charge of second-degree manslaughter after he was filmed placing Jordan Neely in a fatal chokehold on a subway train earlier this month.

Steven M. Raiser, one of Penny's attorneys, told The Washington Post that the 24-year-old Marine Corps veteran turned himself in at Manhattan Criminal Court on Friday morning.

“He is fully cooperating turning himself in at 8 a.m. as instructed by police and is being processed for arraignment,” Raiser said.

The fatal incident on May 1 sparked calls for an arrest and charges against Penny when video of the encounter showed him putting Neely, a 30-year-old man experiencing homelessness, in a minutes-long chokehold. Penny was initially released without charges, which led to protests and outrage from public officials after the video went viral. According to police, witnesses described Neely as acting in a “hostile and erratic manner.”

Protests broke out in New York over the killing of Jordan Neely, whose death was ruled a homicide after a fellow passenger placed him in a chokehold. (Video: Joyce Koh/The Washington Post)

After New York’s chief medical examiner ruled on May 3 that Neely’s death was a homicide, the Manhattan district attorney’s office confirmed Thursday that Penny would face a second-degree manslaughter charge.

If convicted, Penny could face between one to 15 years in prison, according to state law.

A spokesman with the New York Police Department confirmed to The Post that Penny arrived at Manhattan’s Fifth Precinct “moments ago, so it’ll be a little bit before he’s processed and charged.”

“He’s at the Fifth Precinct waiting for the formal charges from us to come,” the detective said.

It’s unclear how long Penny’s arraignment will last. Doug Cohen, a spokesman with the Manhattan district attorney’s office, told The Post in a statement that there was not a set time for Penny’s arraignment as of Friday morning. The NYPD spokesman told The Post that he expected Penny to head to central booking by the end of Friday.

“He’ll be there for a little while,” the detective said. “It’s not going to be 20 minutes, I’ll tell you that much.”

Daniel Penny just turned himself in to the @NYPDnews 5th precinct on a 2nd degree manslaughter charge in the death of #JordanNeely. @1010WINS pic.twitter.com/KJkJVT9ybw — Samantha Liebman (@SamiLiebman) May 12, 2023

Penny was seen walking into the police station on Friday morning wearing a suit and sneakers. He did not answer questions from journalists. Speaking to reporters outside the police station, Thomas A. Kenniff, one of Penny’s attorneys, said that his client surrendered to police at the request of the district attorney’s office.

“He did so voluntarily and with the sort of dignity and integrity that is characteristic of his history of service to this grateful nation,” Kenniff said. The defense attorney added that he expected an arraignment later Friday and that the legal process for his client “will unfold from there.”

Raiser and Kenniff said in a statement to The Post on Thursday that they were “confident that once all the facts and circumstances surrounding this tragic incident are brought to bear, Mr. Penny will be fully absolved of any wrongdoing.”

On the day of the incident, Penny had placed Neely in a chokehold for several minutes, according to a witness and video of the encounter.

Shortly after 2 p.m. on May 1, Neely, a Black man, walked into the F train at the Second Avenue station and began shouting that he was hungry and thirsty, said freelance journalist Juan Alberto Vazquez, who was aboard the train and recorded the fatal chokehold.

“I don’t have food, I don’t have a drink, I’m fed up,” the man screamed, according to Vazquez. “I don’t mind going to jail and getting life in prison. I’m ready to die.”

Vazquez said Neely then “removed his jacket and aggressively whipped it to the floor” of the train. As Neely started shouting, much of the subway car cleared out, Vazquez said.

That’s when Penny, who is White, pinned Neely to the ground and placed him in a chokehold while two other passengers helped restrain him, video recorded by Vazquez shows. Neely, video shows, flailed his arms, kicked his legs and struggled to free himself before Penny released him and put him on his side.

Neely, who appeared unconscious at the conclusion of the video, was pronounced dead at the hospital, authorities said.

Neely used to perform on the subway as a moonwalking Michael Jackson impersonator and had been placed in foster care after his mother was murdered when he was 14, Gothamist reported. He had lived in the Bronx, public records show.

Authorities have not said how long he had been in the chokehold, but Vasquez wrote on Facebook that the men were in that position “for about 15 minutes” while bystanders and the train operator called the police.

Days after the incident, Penny, who authorities had not yet publicly identified, released a statement saying that he acted in self-defense after Neely “aggressively” threatened him and other passengers. In the three paragraphs released May 6 by his lawyers, Penny, a college student and Marine veteran, said that he “never intended to harm Mr. Neely and could not have foreseen his untimely death.”

Penny served in the Marines as a rifleman from 2017 to 2021, reaching the rank of sergeant, according to records provided by the service. A Marine Corps spokesperson said in an email that the service is aware of the incident involving Penny and will cooperate, if asked, with the agencies investigating the events.

Neely’s death prompted outrage among some public officials. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) called the incident “disgusting” and labeled the man who placed Neely in the chokehold a “murderer.” The Rev. Al Sharpton had also urged authorities to pursue manslaughter or murder charges.

New York Mayor Eric Adams (D), who has made subway safety a focus during his administration, said in a statement to The Post on Thursday that he appreciated Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (D) for investigating the matter and bringing the charge against Penny.

“I appreciate DA Bragg conducting a thorough investigation into the death of Jordan Neely,” Adams said. “I have the utmost faith in the judicial process, and now justice can move forward against Daniel Penny.”

Rep. Ritchie Torres, the Democratic congressman who represents where Neely lived in the Bronx, praised Penny’s arrest, saying Neely “did not manifest any physical threat.”

“There was no justification for choking him to death,” Torres tweeted. “Daniel Penny has been charged with manslaughter and should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

