For exiled Nicaraguans, freedom rings hollow in the U.S. They were starved and tortured. And yet, they dream of going back to Nicaragua. Kevin Solis, a Nicaraguan activist imprisoned under Daniel Ortega's regime, now lives in San Francisco. He was among 222 prisoners freed by Managua in February and sent to the United States after being stripped of their citizenship. (Melina Mara/The Washington Post)

Listen 17 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The 23-year-old student protester had not seen sunlight during the three years he was jailed at a maximum-security prison in Nicaragua — where guards routinely beat and tortured him, eventually ripping out one of his toenails. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Kevin Solis had no idea what forces had freed him overnight — or where he was headed — when an American diplomat patted him on the back and smiled.

“It’s over,” the man said. “No more suffering — you are free.”

Solis fell to his knees on the tarmac, weeping.

Later, on the airplane, 222 dissidents rejoiced — some hugged each other; others cheered and clapped. And many shed tears of disbelief that somehow, on a warm February night, their fortunes had changed. For hours, flight attendants would plead with passengers to sit down and fasten their seat belts, but the orders fell on deaf ears. They were free.

Advertisement

As the plane began to take off from Augusto C. Sandino International Airport in Managua, the capital, the man sitting beside Solis tapped him on the shoulder and urged him to look out the window.

“This is probably the last time you will see this land,” Arturo Cruz, a presidential aspirant and former ambassador, told Solis. “They are taking away our right to be Nicaraguan.”

The two men cried.

The D.C.-bound “freedom flight” was carrying a significant portion of Nicaragua’s imprisoned political elite and, to a greater extent, members of an opposition movement that had stood against one of the most repressive governments in the Western Hemisphere. One was a U.S. citizen.

Among the passengers were six aspiring presidential candidates, intellectuals, activists, journalists and renowned former guerrilla fighters, but also student leaders, nurses, even drivers for a major newspaper, who, after being freed on the condition they board the plane, were stripped of their nationality. Today, they are struggling to build new lives in the United States.

About a week before the plane took off, the Nicaraguan government had indicated to Kevin Sullivan, the U.S. ambassador to Nicaragua, that it was willing to release the prisoners if the United States agreed to take them, and stressed that the release must be kept private until the transfer was complete. Fast negotiations with the State Department ensued and the secret operation to transfer the prisoners was set in motion, according to a senior department official speaking to reporters on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive diplomacy.

Advertisement

After landing at Dulles International Airport on Feb. 9, the Nicaraguans were granted humanitarian parole and handed $300 each. The former prisoners, ranging in age from their early 20s to late 70s, have since settled in 26 states, with the largest groups in Florida, Maryland and California.

In interviews with The Washington Post, a dozen former prisoners recounted details of the physical and psychological torture they endured, some of them speaking for the first time to English-language media.

Now, as they try to recover from imprisonment, they are struggling to find their footing in the United States — from adapting to a foreign culture to finding work and covering basic needs like housing and medical care. Harder still is the forced separation from their homeland and fears for their families as they watch their country unravel from afar.

Advertisement

Some hoped their liberation would be a sign that the regime of Daniel Ortega and his wife, Rosario Murillo, was giving in to international pressure to halt rapidly escalating human rights violations.

But in the weeks since the mass release, Ortega’s government has only tightened its authoritarian grip. It has stripped 94 more people of their nationality, including famed authors Gioconda Belli and Sergio Ramírez, and detained at least one journalist for covering Easter celebrations in violation of a new directive prohibiting public expressions of religion.

When Bishop Rolando Álvarez, 56, refused to get on the plane that day, the government moved him from house arrest to prison and sentenced him to 26 years on treason charges. He too was stripped of his Nicaraguan citizenship. When Pope Francis condemned Ortega’s persecution of Catholic leaders, the president suspended relations with the Vatican.

In March, a U.N. investigative team of experts found that Ortega; his vice president, Murillo; and other high-level government officials had committed widespread human rights violations, including extrajudicial executions, arbitrary detentions and torture — all crimes against humanity committed against civilians for political reasons.

Advertisement

The head of the investigation, Jan-Michael Simon, compared Nicaragua’s practice of forced exile to “actions committed by the Soviet Union and Nazi Germany.”

In Latin America’s long history of dictatorships, there is no recent precedent of mass deportations comparable to Nicaragua’s, he said.

“Ortega got rid of his entire opposition, and I don’t know any similar case in Latin America of this magnitude,” Simon told The Post.

Life in exile

Far from his college life as a law student and activist organizing anti-government protests, Solis now spends his days in San Francisco writing a book about his time in Jorge Navarro Penitentiary, where he spent a year without seeing his mother. At night, he works for a pest-control company.

Solis was sentenced to 5½ years in prison in 2020 on a charge of robbing a government supporter during a protest, an allegation he denies. Even now, he can sleep only two hours a night, constantly thinking it is time for his routine interrogations.

Advertisement

“Who is behind the protests? Who is funding the opposition movement?” the guards and prison director would demand. When Solis refused to answer, he said, they would slap him in the face, strip him and beat him with a baton. The beatings took place as often as two or three times a week.

Léonce Byimana, director of U.S. clinical programs at the Center for Victims of Torture (CVT), an organization assisting the Nicaraguans, said almost two-thirds of the former prisoners suffer from physical or mental health issues. Byimana added that while many of the dissidents are struggling with anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder, the organization has had trouble finding medical care for them.

The Nicaraguans described horrific prison conditions, with some of them held as long as three years in solitary confinement and many deprived of sunlight, sleep or sufficient food. Those who shared cells were not allowed to speak to each other, or sometimes even to whisper or whistle. No reading materials were allowed — not even a Bible — which led some to memorize the ingredient labels on beverages and other items they were given.

Advertisement

Others made up hand signs to communicate with one another.

All of them told The Post they were held incommunicado from their families for long stretches of time, a treatment that violates international conventions on prisoner rights.

Lesther Alemán remembers waking up in prison early in the morning in anguish because “there were 23 hours ahead to kill in absolute silence and darkness.” To survive, the student activist — who famously confronted Ortega in 2018 — would think back to the best parts of each year he had lived, scenes from his favorite movies, passages of books he had once loved. He even invented an imaginary friend he named Napoleon.

Alemán, 25, was arrested in 2021 and charged with “conspiracy to undermine national integrity.” Inside El Chipote prison, notorious for its harsh and unsanitary conditions, he survived on a diet of 14 beans, three small spoons of rice and a boiled egg for breakfast and dinner. He said he lost so much weight that he could hear the sound of his knee bones knocking against each together when he lay down on a concrete slab. He is struggling to find a job in Miami, where he lives with his sister, and said even filling out basic paperwork for a work permit is difficult, especially the part that asks his nationality.

Advertisement

“I leave that part blank,” he said.

Alemán and Solis are two of 36 formerly imprisoned college students now living in the United States.

Tamara Dávila, 42, a feminist activist and opposition leader, has trouble being in crowded spaces after spending 14 months in solitary confinement at El Chipote, where many of the high-profile leaders of the political opposition were held. Also struggling to find a job, she said she can’t afford to get a medical checkup.

In March, Dávila traveled to D.C. from Charlotte to make an impassioned speech at the Organization of American States. She recounted the night of June 12, 2021, when dozens of police officers stormed her home in Managua and punched her until her face bled — even as she pleaded that she was not resisting arrest.

She was thrown into solitary confinement and denied visits for 14 months with her daughter, who was 5 at the time of the arrest. The separation was so painful that she went on a five-day hunger strike so that her daughter “would one day know her mom did absolutely everything she could to see her,” she told The Post.

In her speech at the OAS, Dávila noted that the Inter-American Court of Human Rights — the most important rights-monitoring body in the Western Hemisphere — had demanded her immediate release, to no effect.

Advertisement

Echoing a truth shared by many former prisoners, Davila told the OAS delegates that she is grateful to be free but unable to fully grasp or enjoy that freedom. Living in a sort of stateless limbo, and far from loved ones, the dissidents say they feel trapped in a country they didn’t choose, a country that has welcomed them anyway.

Juan Lorenzo Holmann Chamorro, CEO of leading opposition newspaper La Prensa and a member of the influential Chamorro family, was locked up for 545 days, accused of money laundering, a charge he denies. He was overjoyed when he was reunited with his daughter at Dulles Airport.

But the joy soon turned bittersweet.

“I soon realized I was out of prison but I was not a free man,” said Holmann, who now lives in Vienna, Va., with his sister-in-law and is trying to line up a job as he waits for a work permit. “I am not free because I cannot say what I want to say or do what I want to because I am fearful for my family, wife and friends who are still in Nicaragua.”

His bank accounts were closed, and with his nationality revoked. He disappeared from all public registries.

“It is as if I never existed in Nicaragua,” he said in a recent interview. “A total civil death.”

Although a small number of the prisoners are members of wealthy, influential families or U.S.-educated opinion leaders, the vast majority are much less fortunate.

According to estimates by former prisoners and Nicaraguan activists, at least half the dissidents don’t have any connections, friends or relatives in the United States, and most don’t speak English and end up relying on nonprofits, churches and strangers for help. For some, the sense of rootlessness and despair can be overwhelming.

Karla Patricia Vega, 45, and Sandra Acevedo‚ 57, both nurses, met on their first night in prison in November 2022. They soon bonded over their love for their children and became each other’s protectors.

In a recent interview, Vega reminisced about how she used to hop on a scooter and take food and molotov cocktails to her teenage son at the front lines of the huge protests that erupted across Nicaragua in 2018. She wanted “to make sure he had a better chance to survive against the government’s bullets,” she said. After the violent crackdown, he fled to Costa Rica and she has not seen or heard of him since.

More recently, she participated in “clandestine” meetings and helped organize online campaigns to boycott the 2021 presidential election. Accused of “conspiracy and spreading fake news,” she was sentenced to eight years in prison.

Before they left for Washington, neither of the women had traveled outside Nicaragua — or flown in a plane. Now in Silver Spring, Md., without a plan or money, they say finding a job or even getting on a bus seem like impossible tasks.

“I feel hopeless here,” Acevedo said in tears. “I don’t want to be here. I’d rather be hiding somewhere in Nicaragua, where at least I would be surrounded by my people. But what I am supposed to do here? Where do we even start?” she said.

Byimana, of the CVT, said at least half the former prisoners do not have stable housing, 170 are penniless and at least 50 are on the verge of becoming homeless.

“They cannot pay for housing, for medication — they cannot pay for anything,” he said. “Many of them rely on local food banks, good Samaritans. They are basically surviving.”

Byimana said his organization has asked the U.S. government to reunite the former prisoners with their families members who are still in Nicaragua — for their protection.

“Their families in Nicaragua are in danger and they have not seen them in years, and that is a big factor driving their stress and anxiety, sometimes even bigger than the torture they were subjected to,” he said.

The State Department “fully recognizes the challenges” the Nicaraguans are facing, it said in a statement to The Post, and is calling for legislative action to “convert the status of these individuals to refugee status so they would be eligible for more benefits than they currently have under humanitarian parole.”

Humanitarian parole status does not extend to family members.

Repression in Nicaragua

Ortega, 77, a former guerrilla leader of the Sandinista National Liberation Front, which overthrew the U.S.-backed Somoza dictatorship in 1979, is serving his fourth uninterrupted term as president. He also led the country in the 1980s.

He launched a brutal crackdown on the widespread and violent protests that erupted in 2018, and has systematically targeted critics and opposition leaders ever since. At least 350 people were killed in the protests and thousands have been thrown in jail, according to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights.

One of the most prominent leaders jailed was his former comrade in arms, the mythical Sandinista “guerrillera” Dora María Téllez, known as “Commander Two,” who at age 22 led the legendary storming of Nicaragua’s National Palace in 1978.

After the Sandinistas took power, Téllez became health minister, but years later began criticizing Ortega’s authoritarian tendencies. In June 2021, the retired professor and historian was jailed and sentenced to eight years in prison for “undermining the national sovereignty.”

“Ortega took the path of becoming a dictator, of emulating Somoza,” said Téllez, 67. “And in that path, he has had to face all of us who years ago decided to fight against all dictatorships, and that has always been my own path.”

Téllez is with her brother and nephew in Savannah, Ga., where she has been treated for health issues such as lack of balance and skin depigmentation after spending 605 days in solitary confinement in El Chipote.

“You get released in a moment, but it takes time to leave prison,” Téllez said about the acclimation process. “But the imperative is to survive, to heal and to keep fighting against what is happening in Nicaragua.”

Her years with the guerrillas have helped her navigate the challenges of exile by giving her “discipline, clearness of mind and patience” that others may lack, she said.

“Unlike younger dissidents, I have seen this movie before and I know how it ends,” she said. “With Ortega gone.”

Today, Ortega and Murillo, 71, control virtually every aspect of government, including the National Assembly, the Supreme Court, the armed forces, the judiciary, the police and the prosecutor’s office. Nicaraguans can be arrested for simply waving the flag of the protesters, posting on Facebook or attending an Easter procession. The government has shut down independent newspapers and television and radio news programs.

Most of the 221 Nicaraguans now living in exile were detained in the run-up to the November 2021 presidential election, which cleared the field for Ortega to easily win.

Many of the passengers on the freedom flight are hoping Ortega’s days in office are numbered — and the political leaders among them are determined to continue their fight. They give interviews to the media, write newspaper columns, and denounce the government’s authoritarian actions in speeches before global democracy forums and international human rights organizations.

While some political refugees in the United States who have been victims of persecution or unlawful imprisonment may view exile as an opportunity to start fresh, these Central American dissidents dream of the day when they can return to Nicaragua.

“I want to go back because everything I am, and my happiness, is not separate from the destiny of Nicaragua,” said Félix Maradiaga, a renowned academic and onetime presidential aspirant.

Maradiaga, who now lives in Miami with his wife and daughter, counts the hours he spends as a free man: He was up to more than 1,200 when he spoke to The Post in late March. He picked up the habit of counting days in minutes and hours during the 611 days he spent imprisoned in Managua. Almost four months after his liberation, he admits feeling conflicted by his own freedom.

“One hour as a free man is one hour that someone else is spending in prison, and I can’t help but feel guilty about that,” he said.

Juan Sebastián Chamorro, a member of the Chamorro political family and a former presidential aspirant, compares his own 20 months in prison and his release to “being dead, and coming back to life.” Like Maradiaga, he was accused of “undermining the sovereignty and the self-determination” of Nicaragua.

Chamorro, former director of the opposition’s Civic Alliance for Democracy and Justice coalition and one of Nicaragua’s most prominent politicians, is now living in Houston with his wife, Victoria. They both intend to continue to denounce the anti-democratic actions of the Ortega regime, and to return to Nicaragua.

“No matter how painful this episode has been in our lives, how big the isolation,” he said, “Nicaragua is our home, and the dream is to go back as free men and women.”