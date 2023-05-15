Georgia prosecutor fights Trump effort to remove her from election probe

Listen 10 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

An Atlanta-area prosecutor investigating whether Donald Trump and his allies broke the law when they sought to overturn Trump’s 2020 election loss in Georgia asked a judge Monday to dismiss a motion by Trump’s attorneys seeking to throw out evidence gathered by a special purpose grand jury, claiming the former president is trying to block an investigation before “any charges are filed.”

The prosecution filing was in response to a March 20 motion by Trump’s Georgia-based legal team that sought to block the release of a final report issued in January by the special grand jury and “preclude the use of any evidence derived” from its investigation, claiming it was “conducted under an unconstitutional statute” and “through an illegal and unconstitutional process” that violated Trump’s due process rights.

In a response filed late Monday afternoon, Fulton County District Attorney Fani T. Willis (D) said the motion — which was joined last month by Cathy Latham, a Georgia Republican and alternate Trump elector who has been named as a target in the investigation — was “procedurally flawed and advance arguments that lack merit.”

Willis wrote in the filing that Trump and Latham: “are not content to follow the ordinary course of the law. They seek to ‘restrain’ a criminal investigation before any charges are filed or even sought; they ask that the judicial system place them above and apart from the common administration of the criminal law; and they do so by raising arguments for which they have no standing, or which they failed to timely join, or which they have already failed, or which have no basis in law at all.”

The special purpose grand jury impaneled to investigate the case heard from 75 witnesses over several months last year before issuing a final report in January that recommended charges but remains mostly sealed pending a charging decision by Willis. Because the special grand jury did not have the power to issue indictments — only recommendations — Willis would have to present her case to a regular grand jury that can issue criminal indictments if she chooses to do that.

Trump’s attorneys — Drew Findling, Jennifer Little and Marissa Goldberg — have also sought to recuse Willis’s office and to prevent prosecutors from pursuing “any further proceedings in this matter,” including indictments, claiming Willis violated “prosecutorial standards” and Trump’s constitutional rights in part by publicly commenting on the case.

“The whole world has watched the process of the [special purpose grand jury] unfold and what they have witnessed was a process that was confusing, flawed and, at times, blatantly unconstitutional,” the 483-page filing from Trump’s attorneys read. “Given the scrutiny and the gravity of the investigation and those individuals involved — namely, the movant President Donald J. Trump — this process should have been handled correctly, fairly, and with deference to the law and the highest ethical standards.”

In her response, Willis pushed back on those claims — questioning why Trump had waited until now to lodge complaints about the process and her office’s handling of the case.

“Far from raising this issue promptly, Mr. Trump has waited years, until after the conclusion of an entire [special purpose grand jury] investigation, when the [Fulton County District Attorney’s Office’s] own investigation has moved into its latter stages,” Willis wrote.

Willis defended her public comments about the investigation, claiming her remarks were “conditional, vague, comments regarding ‘allegations,’ or general statements about the investigation and the reason for its pursuit.” Trump and Latham “have not (and cannot) show the sort of pervasive misconduct required for disqualification,” Willis wrote.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney, who oversaw the special grand jury, had ordered Willis to respond the Trump and Latham motions by Monday. Trump’s legal team has asked for a hearing on its requests to block the grand jury evidence and remove the district attorney’s office from the investigation — though it was not clear Monday evening if McBurney would grant a hearing or when he might rule. Trump’s lead attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump’s lawyers have also asked that McBurney be removed from the case, arguing he violated the rights of witnesses and those involved in the investigation by giving improper legal guidance — including to the grand jurors. They have asked the Fulton County chief judge to call a hearing on that matter, but McBurney continues to oversee the case.

The back and forth comes after Willis revealed in letters to state and local law enforcement that she plans to announce whether she will file charges in the case between July 11 and Sept. 1 and urged a “need for heightened security and preparedness in coming months due to this pending announcement.”

The letters were the strongest hint yet that Willis may file criminal charges in the high-profile case, which not only has cast scrutiny on the actions of Trump and his closest allies but also has ensnared a host of prominent Republicans, including former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani and Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.).

Several top Georgia officials who were targets of Trump’s lobbying to overturn Joe Biden’s narrow victory in the state, including Gov. Brian Kemp (R), testified before a special grand jury investigating the case and probably would be key witnesses in any criminal trial.

Willis, a longtime Fulton County prosecutor who was elected district attorney in 2020, launched her investigation into alleged election interference just days after a recording was made public of a January 2021 phone call that Trump made to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) urging him to “find” enough votes to overturn Trump’s defeat in Georgia.

It was one of several calls Trump and his associates made to Georgia officials prodding them to undertake efforts to change the results of the state’s presidential election, which Trump lost by fewer than 12,000 votes. Prosecutors presented audio from at least three of those calls to the special grand jury.

Willis has indicated publicly and in court filings that her office’s investigation has since expanded to include several other lines of inquiry, including false claims of election fraud that Giuliani and other Trump associates made to Georgia state lawmakers; threats and harassment targeting Georgia election workers; and the creation of an alternative slate of Republican electoral college electors who met at the Georgia Capitol in December 2020 and signed certificates falsely asserting that Trump had won the state.

Willis and her team are said to be closely examining not only Trump’s phone calls but also what knowledge he had and what role he may have played in other Georgia efforts, including the assembly of the slate of alternate electors. Willis has indicated she is eyeing Georgia’s expansive anti-racketeering law as she considers whether Trump and his allies conspired to break the law in seeking to overturn the state’s election results.

Willis told The Washington Post last year that she and other prosecutors had heard credible allegations that serious crimes had been committed and that she believed some people, if convicted, could be facing prison sentences.

At least 18 people have been notified they are targets of the election interference investigation, according to court documents and statements from their attorneys. That list includes Giuliani and the slate of 16 alternate Republican electors — though at least eight of those Trump electors are now known to have accepted immunity deals in the case.

McBurney ruled earlier this year to keep the report mostly sealed to protect the rights of “potential future defendants” but has suggested the full document could be made public as soon as Willis announces a charging decision in the case.

Emily Kohrs, the panel’s forewoman, has said the grand jury recommended the indictment of several people. She has declined to say whether Trump was among them — citing McBurney’s instruction to keep jury deliberations private until prosecutors decide whether to file charges — but also told reporters the public would not be “shocked” at the panel’s recommendations.

Beyond the letters to law enforcement, Willis has said little publicly in recent months about the case. Recent court filings have suggested the investigation continues to be active and ongoing, and a person close to the case, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the investigation publicly, has said prosecutors are continuing to receive and review evidence as Willis considers potential charges.

Last month, Willis sought to remove an attorney, who until recently represented 10 of the alternate Republican electors, from the case claiming she had failed to inform her clients about immunity deals and that she violated legal ethics by representing so many clients simultaneously. The motion cited prosecution interviews with some of those Republicans last month, claiming some of the electors had “made adverse claims” against other electors that Debrow represents.

But Kimberly Bourroughs Debrow, the attorney, accused Willis and her team of knowingly making false allegations to get her removed from the case.

In a May 5 court filing, Debrow cited a letter to her clients that laid out early discussions of potential immunity offers. She revealed that two of clients had obtained other counsel and that the remaining eight had accepted immunity, making it impossible for them to implicate each other. She also cited audio recordings and transcripts of her clients’ interviews with prosecutors, which she attended, claiming she had found no evidence that any of them had implicated anyone else.

Last week, Willis filed a motion dropping her request to remove Debrow from the case, claiming it was now “moot” since the two “potential defendants” in the case that Debrow once represented had retained “new conflict-free counsel.”

Debrow, whose legal fees are being paid by the Georgia Republican Party, said Willis could have confirmed the facts before filing a “frivolous motion” that attacked her ethics. She has asked for the district attorney’s to reimburse her for the time the time it took to prepare the response.

Neither the defense or prosecution filings identified the “non-immunized” Trump electors that Debrow no longer represents, but Latham, one of Debrow’s clients, indicated in an April 28 filing that she had retained a new counsel in the case.

Latham, a former chairwoman of the Republican Party in Coffee County, Ga., has not only drawn scrutiny for her role as an alternate elector but what role she may have played in giving Trump allies access to copy sensitive election data information from voting machines in the Coffee County.

