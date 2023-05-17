Bryan Kohberger indicted in University of Idaho student killings

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A grand jury has indicted Bryan Kohberger on murder and burglary charges in the November stabbings of four University of Idaho students, authorities said Wednesday. Kohberger, 28, had already been charged with murder by prosecutors and is jailed in Idaho. The Latah County District Court clerk’s office confirmed the indictment to The Washington Post.

He is set to be arraigned Monday morning on one count of burglary and four counts of first-degree murder. He has not yet entered a plea of guilty or not guilty.

A preliminary hearing scheduled for June 26 could be canceled due to the indictment, as the grand jury’s determination that there is enough evidence to charge Kohberger takes the place of a preliminary hearing under Idaho state law.

Kohberger is accused of stabbing four college students to death in November, when, prosecutors say, he broke into their off-campus house in Moscow, Idaho, around 4 a.m.

Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle, both 20, and Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen, both 21, were killed. They were awarded posthumous degrees at the university’s graduation this month.

It took authorities weeks to name a suspect in the case and to arrest Kohberger, who was a Washington State University criminal justice graduate student. The murders left the University of Idaho and Washington State campus communities reeling. The case also went viral online, prompting reckless theories among some true-crime aficionados.

Kohberger maintained his innocence through a public defender after he was arrested. Lawyers, law enforcement agencies and others involved in the case are barred from discussing it publicly; the Idaho Supreme court last month rejected a request by a group news organizations, including The Washington Post, to lift the gag order.

The indictment was set to be made public Wednesday afternoon, according to the Latah County District Court clerk’s office.

