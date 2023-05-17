Prince Harry, Meghan involved in ‘near catastrophic’ car chase with paparazzi, spokeswoman says

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, and Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, were involved in a “near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi,” a spokeswoman for the couple said. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The incident took place after the couple attended an awards ceremony in New York City and lasted for over two hours.

In an email to The Washington Post, the spokeswoman said, “This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers.

“While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone’s safety. Dissemination of these images, given the ways in which they were obtained, encourages a highly intrusive practice that is dangerous to all in involved.”

Harry has frequently referenced how his mother, Princess Diana, was hounded by the paparazzi and he blames them for their role in her death. She died in a 1997 car crash in Paris while being chased by paparazzi. In his memoir “Spare,” Harry also detailed the relentless harassment of the press in his own life, especially of past girlfriends.

Harry is suing the British government over his security arrangements when in the U.K. Although he travels with his own security, he wants to pay for specially-trained British police officers, who have access to U.K. intelligence. The British government has resisted setting a precedent where individuals can pay for police.

Meghan was in New York, with Prince Harry and Ragland, to accept a Women of Vision award at the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards: Celebrating Generations of Progress & Power” at Ziegfeld Ballroom.

“It’s never too late to start. You can be the visionary of your own life. … There is still so much work to be done,” she said in her acceptance speech. Journalist and activist Gloria Steinem presented her with the award.

Meghan also briefly referred to the vitriol she says she faced in British media in her remarks:

“The narrative on repeat that surrounded me allowed me to recognize that part of my greater value and purpose in life was to advocate for those who felt unheard, to stand up to injustice, and to be not afraid of saying what you know is true, and what is just, and what is right,” she said.

The ceremony, held Tuesday night, was the first public event the Duchess of Sussex attended after the coronation of King Charles III on May 6, which Prince Harry attended without her.

The award honored Meghan’s “lifelong advocacy for women and girls,” including as a United Nations Women’s advocate for women’s political participation and leadership, according to the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards website.

“You can charter a path in which what you repeat in your daily acts of service, in kindness, in advocacy, in grace and in fairness, that those become the very things that are recognized by the next wave of women, both young and old, who will also choose this moment to join the movement, and make our vision for an equitable world, reality,” Meghan said in her remarks.

