Missing girl shown on ‘Unsolved Mysteries’ found 6 years after vanishing

The 9-year-old girl had last been seen after a Fourth of July parade in 2017 while her mother was strapping their belongings to the roof of the car. Heather Unbehaun and her daughter, Kayla Unbehaun, then left the parade site in a Chicago suburb for a camping trip in Wisconsin, family members said later. They were scheduled for a court-ordered parenting handoff with Kayla’s father the next day.

But the pair never showed up, prompting a six-year search for Kayla that concluded Saturday when an employee at a secondhand clothing store in Asheville, N.C., spotted her with her mother and called police.

Prosecutors in Illinois said Kayla has been reunited with her father, Ryan Iskerka, who said he was “overjoyed” that his now 15-year-old daughter had been found.

“We ask for privacy as we get to know each other again and navigate this new beginning,” he said in a statement released through the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

Kayla’s case received renewed attention in November, when her photo was shown at the end of an episode of the Netflix documentary series “Unsolved Mysteries.” The store employee who reported seeing Kayla said she recognized her from the show, Asheville police told CNN.

Heather Unbehaun, 40, was charged with child abduction in 2017 after she disappeared with Kayla, violating a court order granting permanent custody of Kayla to the girl’s father. A judge then issued a warrant for Unbehaun’s arrest, according to the Kane County, Ill., State’s Attorney’s Office.

Asheville police took Unbehaun into custody on a fugitive charge Saturday after she and Kayla were spotted in the clothing store. Unbehaun posted $25,000 bond to be released from custody and faces a hearing over potential extradition to Illinois, the State’s Attorney’s Office said.

Iskerka, Kayla’s father, spoke out periodically through the years to plead for his daughter’s return. He told CBS News in 2018 that Kayla has “a lot of people that love her.”

“Everyone wants to see her and spend time with her,” he said. “I don’t want to take her mother away from her — I want her to grow up happy and have a life with everyone who loves her.”

In 2020, Iskerka wrote a birthday letter to his daughter that he released through the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. In the note, he told Kayla that her absence had been “by far the most difficult trial of my life” and that he would “never give up” on her.

“I want to hold you in my arms, kiss your cheeks and see those beautiful eyes of yours again,” Iskerka wrote. “At your home here you will always have a warm bed to sleep in, a place set for you at the dinner table and a spot next to me on the couch to hang out.”

