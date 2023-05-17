Texas lawmakers vote to ban gender-affirming care for trans children

Listen 1 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Republican-majority Texas legislature passed a bill Wednesday to ban health-care professionals from providing gender-transitioning treatment such as sterilization or puberty-suppressing drugs to children, sending it to Gov. Greg Abbott (R) for final approval.

If Abbott signs the bill, he will make Texas the most populous state to ban gender-affirming care for minors.

Senate Bill 14 threatens to take away the licenses of violating health-care providers but has some exceptions. Children who are already receiving treatment for gender transition or dysphoria may continue to receive care. But those children must “wean off” any drugs they are taking, and they will not be legally able to begin a new course of treatment.

Under the bill, banned procedures for the purpose of gender reassignment include mastectomies — the removal of breast tissue — and surgeries that would sterilize the child, as well as drugs that “induce transient or permanent infertility.”

On the same day, the Texas House voted for Senate Bill 15, which would require college athletes to compete on teams that align with their sex assigned at birth.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

