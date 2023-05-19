California’s reparations plan for Black residents faces uphill battle

Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

After hundreds of hours of often emotional testimony and more than a dozen meetings, California’s reparations task force recently approved landmark recommendations that could lead to billions of dollars for the state’s Black residents. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight But the task force’s proposals, which include the potential for more than $1 million payments to some Black Californians, face significant hurdles in deep-blue California. The panel was created in 2020 following the police killing of George Floyd that prompted a national reckoning on race. But support of the racial justice movement has faded since then, and the state is now facing a $32 billion budget shortfall that would make launching multibillion dollar programs for Black residents difficult, political consultants say.

The effort also faces a big challenge navigating the state’s increasingly multicultural population. In the 2020 census, only 5 percent of California’s population was Black, while Latinos made up 39 percent of the population, Whites 35 percent and Asians 15 percent.

Gaining the support of those other ethnic groups will be key to the movement’s success, said Rob Stutzman, a Republican political consultant in Sacramento.

“The open question is how all the Latino politicians and [Asian American and Pacific Islanders] politicians will react to this, not to mention the Black legislators from districts that are predominantly Latino now,” said Stutzman.

California’s history of state-sanctioned racism against multiple ethnic groups, including deporting thousands of Mexican American citizens during the Great Depression and banning Asian immigrants from owning land in the state, makes the politics of reparations more complicated, said Manuel Pastor, a professor at the University of Southern California.

“It’s been racism Lollapalooza here in California against multiple groups,” said Pastor. “And there’s definitely not a sense that Asian and Latino folks benefited in the same way that White folks did from suppressing African Americans.”

But in a state with Democratic supermajorities in the state legislature and a progressive governor, reparations advocates say they remain optimistic and see a path for delivering a program that would be a model for the rest of the country. The state’s efforts are being closely watched by the more than a dozen states and cities considering similar programs. If California’s effort stalls, advocates worry, the movement could lose momentum.

“California was a land of hope and opportunity for a whole lot of African Americans like my father who came here from the south,” said Shirley Weber, the state’s Secretary of State, who championed the creation of the reparations process while in the state assembly. “But with over-policing, redlining, and all those kinds of things, that began to fade. But with reparations, we have a chance to make California that land of hope and opportunity again.”

Reparations advocates should be proud of what they’ve achieved so far, but prepare for an uphill battle, Weber said.

The task force’s recommendations include direct cash payments to Black Californians, the creation of new government programs and changes to current laws, as well as a formal apology for decades of discriminatory policies targeting Black residents. The proposals would need to be approved by the state legislature, which is expected to receive the report next month.

“California does everything first,” said Weber. “We are known as the folks who will go try it and get it done and show the rest of America the way forward.”

But some state leaders have given the report a largely tepid response, so far.

When California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) signed legislation creating the reparations panel in 2020, he called it a “first-in-the-nation task force to study and make recommendations on reparations for slavery.” But for three days after the panel finalized its recommendations, Newsom remained silent before releasing a statement last week saying that reparations could take a number of forms, but didn’t endorse any specific recommendations.

The state’s legislative leaders, Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon and state senate president Toni G. Atkins, said they are awaiting the panel’s final report before reaching any conclusions about its feasibility.

“My colleagues and I look forward to receiving the Reparations Task Force’s final report, and will be carefully examining its findings and recommendations,” Atkins said in a statement. “I appreciate the dedication and work of the Task Force, stakeholders, and our communities.”

Under the proposal, how much each Black Californian could receive would depend on their age, how long they’ve lived in the state, among other criteria. If lawmakers adopted all of the panel’s recommendations, lifelong Black California residents older than 50 years old, for example, could each receive more than $1 million each.

Those types of cash payments have already emerged as a potential sticking point. In his statement last week, Newsom said: “Dealing with the legacy of slavery is about much more than cash payments,” which some advocates worried indicated the governor would not support some of the panel’s most expensive ideas.

Newsom’s office said he is withholding judgment until the final report is submitted to the state legislature in June. His statement should not be interpreted as a disavowal of cash payments, said Anthony York, the governor’s senior communications adviser.

But the issue could turn into a potential political headache for Newsom, who is prohibited from running for reelection by term limits, but is seen as a potential presidential candidate.

Reparations has grown in popularity in recent years but is still politically divisive. While 46 percent of Democrats favor reparations, 92 percent of Republicans oppose it, according to an 2021 Post poll. Two-thirds of Black respondents supported the idea, but only 18 percent of White respondents did.

State Republicans have started using the report and Newsom’s neutral response to attack the Democrat. “Newsom never intended to support reparations — he was saying the popular thing to buy time. Now that the clock’s run out, he’s backpedaling,” Assembly Minority Leader James Gallagher (R) said in a statement.

Ghallagher said he opposes the panel’s reparations proposals and thinks that money could be better spent improving educational opportunities for Black students.

But even reparations advocates have doubts about how quickly the state will be able to act on the recommendations.

Cash payments for Black residents may not be possible in the current financial climate, said Weber, the secretary of state, but shouldn’t be abandoned.

“Those who are running around saying, everybody’s gonna get a $1,000,000,’ I’m not sure the California budget can handle that so I’m trying to be realistic,” said Weber, noting the state’s growing budget deficit. “I would never say we can never do cash payments. There may be circumstances in the future when that is the right answer.”

New state programs recommended in the report could achieve some of the same goals as cash payments without the same kind of political backlash, said Rev. Amos Brown, vice chair of the reparations task force.

Brown said he understood the desire for cash payments akin to the payments received by Jewish people after the Holocaust from the German government or Japanese Americans who were interned in camps during World War II, who received reparations from the U.S. government.

“I think we need to stop, chill, and listen to what other people have to say now,” said Brown. “If you can’t pay it, you can’t pay it, but reasonable people need to sit down and iron a deal out after figuring out what is doable, what is practical and what is realistic. And that is now in the hands of the legislature.”

Reparations advocates say they have already started plotting how to sell the proposals to voters across the state. Activists are planning a public education campaign that will use the reams of data, research and personal stories that emerged from the task force’s work to win over non-Black Californians, said Chris Lodgson, an organizer with the Coalition for a Just and Equitable California, a reparations advocacy group.

“We’re now going to build the political support we need to actually get reparations in people’s pockets,” said Lodgson. “What becomes of the reparations legislation is in the hands of not just the elected officials, not just the governor, but also the people as well.

