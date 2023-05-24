Families confront Iowa nightclub shooter in court: ‘You’re pathetic’

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

For a little over three months, Marvin Cox’s family desperately prayed for a miracle. The 31-year-old had been on life support since April 10, 2022, after two gunmen opened fire inside a crowded nightclub in Cedar Rapids, Iowa — killing two people early that morning and injuring nearly a dozen others, including Cox.

But on July 24, 2022, Cox drew his last breath — upending his daughter’s life, the girl’s mother said Monday during sentencing proceedings for Timothy L. Rush, who pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the deaths of Cox and 35-year-old Nicole Owens, with whom he shared a child. The second defendant, Dimione Walker, was convicted in November of first-degree murder in the death of 25-year-old Michael Valentine, who was also fatally shot at the club.

Cox’s family is still grappling with his death, said Justine Grant, who shared a child with Cox. She told the court their daughter says at times that “she wants to die so she can be with Dad,” Grant said through tears.

“She’s only six years old.”

After hearing from victims’ families and loved ones, Judge Sean McPartland sentenced Rush to 30 years in prison and ordered him to pay $300,000 to the families of Cox and Owens, who will each receive half. The decision — which Cox’s mother decried as a “slap on the wrist” — came after Rush entered a plea agreement in March, which lessened his second-degree murder charges to two counts of involuntary manslaughter. Under that agreement, the court also dismissed five of the 15 other charges he originally faced, according to court records.

A public defender for Rush did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Washington Post. However, the 34-year-old fought back tears as he apologized in court on Monday, saying he “never had any intentions of hurting anyone.”

“This is not something I can just move on from. It’s not. I don’t know how to move on,” said Rush, who’s maintained he acted in self-defense after Walker, the other defendant, was first to fire a weapon inside the club.

In April 2022, more than 100 people packed into Taboo Nightclub Lounge for a ’90s themed party. In the early-morning hours, Walker repeatedly shot Valentine and left him in a pool of blood, prosecutors said. Then, Rush, armed with a 9mm handgun, “fired intentionally and indiscriminately” into the crowd — shooting Cox in the head and killing Owens, according to a criminal complaint.

Last year, a jury found Walker guilty of first-degree murder, which carries an automatic life sentence under Iowa law. Throughout his trial, Walker’s attorneys argued that he, too, acted in self-defense, saying Walker felt threatened by Valentine, the Gazette, a local paper, reported.

Cedar Rapids Police Chief Wayne Jerman called the shootings senseless in a news conference shortly after the incident, adding: “I remain livid and angered at the continued and blatant disregard and lack of respect for human life.”

The victims’ families shared similar sentiments in the Linn County courtroom on Monday.

“You’re pathetic,” Eugene Winters, Owens’s brother, told Rush as he described losing “the light of our family.”

Blaycia McDowell, the mother of Cox’s 10- and 12-year-old sons, told Rush that her boys no longer have a dad “because you intentionally and indiscriminately and carelessly fired a 9mm gun into a crowd of people.”

While most of the anger was directed at Rush, the families also expressed deep frustration with the justice system for allowing the plea agreement.

“I don’t know who I’m more upset with: the ones who pulled the trigger or the ones who was responsible for … the plea deal,” Nicole Winters, Owens’s stepmother, said. “We didn’t even get the courtesy of a phone call.”

Assistant Linn County Attorney Michael Harris, a prosecutor in the case, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from The Post.

Most attendees in the courtroom, some wearing shirts with photos of Cox and Owens, stood up and left before the judge finished outlining Rush’s sentence, according to footage from KCCI. Rush clasped his handcuffed hands together in front of him and, with teary eyes, looked down toward the floor.

Grant said no prison sentence for Rush would bring back Cox — her daughter will never get another phone call from her dad, who always ended with, “I’ll see you later, alligator.”

“Now there is no more ‘laters’ and no more 'I love yous’,” Grant said, sobbing.

