Letter by Brian Laundrie’s mother made public after judge’s ruling

In January 2022, federal investigators said they found evidence that before he died, Brian Laundrie had written in a notebook and claimed responsibility for the death of his fiancee, Gabby Petito, whom he’d been traveling with in the summer of 2021. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight This week, an undated note from Laundrie’s mother — in which she promised to “show up with a shovel” if he needed to “dispose of a body” — was made public after a judge denied her request for it to be kept under a protective order.

Petito’s family filed a lawsuit in March 2022 against Laundrie’s mother and father, alleging that they failed to provide information that would have helped during the search for Petito. On Wednesday, attorneys for both families argued about the pertinence of Roberta Laundrie’s letter to the upcoming civil trial before the judge ruled that a copy be given to Petito’s parents.

In a statement through their attorney, Petito’s parents, Joseph Petito and Nichole Schmidt, said the ruling showed that the judge recognized the importance of the letter “as a potential source of evidence.”

Those viewing the letter should “read it in its entirety,” Roberta Laundrie said Thursday in a statement via her attorney. She added that she wrote it to her son before he left for the summer trip to “convey to him how much he meant to me” and that it was “in no way related to Gabby.”

“If you’re in jail I will bake a cake with a file in it. If you need to dispose of a body. I will show up with a shovel and garbage bags.”

This is the Roberta Laundrie “burn after reading” letter she gave to Brian Laundrie.

Sent to me by Petito family attorney. pic.twitter.com/VIiLk3wa4J — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) May 25, 2023

Gabby Petito, 22, and Brian Laundrie, 23, began their road trip across the country in July 2021.

The next month, while traveling in their van in Utah, they were tracked down by police, who’d received a call about a “domestic dispute” between the couple. After speaking with both Petito and Laundrie, police determined the incident was not a domestic assault “as much as that of a mental health crisis.”

Weeks later, Laundrie returned home without Petito, and, 10 days later, her parents reported her missing on Sept. 11.

The case drew intense interest from people across the country. Internet sleuths swarmed around it, sharing theories and posting updates that received millions of views.

Petito’s body was found Sept. 19, 2021, in a camping area of Wyoming’s Bridger-Teton National Forest. A coroner ruled that she died by strangulation.

When her body was found, authorities were searching for Laundrie, who by then had also gone missing.

The FBI found his remains in October, along with a backpack, notebook and revolver. In the notebook, authorities said they found writings from Laundrie taking responsibility for Petito’s death.

Months later, Petito’s parents filed a lawsuit against Laundrie’s parents, Roberta and Christopher Laundrie. They alleged that in late August, the Laundries were informed by their son that he “had murdered” Petito, according to the complaint.

Petito’s parents first reviewed the letter in 2021 after the FBI recovered it during their investigation, according to Patrick Reilly, an attorney representing the family. But at the time, they were not given a copy of the letter.

Ahead of the trial, Roberta Laundrie filed an affidavit requesting a protective order on the letter. Laundrie said she’d given the letter to her son before he and Petito had set off to the West Coast — a claim disputed by Petito’s parents, who suspect she sent the letter after their daughter died.

The letter, Laundrie said in the affidavit, was meant to “convey my love and support for my son through a light-hearted and quirky reminder.”

In the letter, she wrote: “If you’re in jail, I will bake a cake with a file in it.”

“If you fly to the moon, I will be watching the skies for your re-entry,” she continued later on. “If you say you hate my guts, I’ll get new guts.”

Laundrie also included a Bible verse, Romans 8:38, and ended the letter saying that “not even sin, not the thinkable or unthinkable can get between us. Not time. Not miles and miles and miles.”

On the cover of the letter, she wrote “burn after reading,” which she said was in reference to a book titled “Burn After Writing” that she, her son and Petito had joked about, according to the affidavit.

Following the judge’s ruling, Petito’s parents said the letter suggests the Laundries and their former attorney were aware Petito had died before her body was found — including in mid-September 2021, when they released a statement saying they hoped the search for Petito was successful.

“We look forward to having a jury determine when the letter was written at the time of trial,” Petito’s parents said in their statement.

Brittany Shammas and Meryl Kornfield contributed to this report.

