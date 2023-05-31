Texas governor appoints Trump ally as interim attorney general

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) on Wednesday appointed former secretary of state John Scott, an ally of Donald Trump, to temporarily replace embattled Attorney General Ken Paxton, who was impeached and suspended last weekend for alleged criminal misconduct. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Scott was a safe choice for Abbott, who has faced criticism from Trump and other Paxton supporters for not defending him in recent days.

“MISSING IN ACTION! Where is the Governor of Texas on his Attorney General’s Impeachment?” Trump posted after the Texas House’s impeachment vote on Saturday.

Paxton’s backers have since protested in the Dallas suburb of Collin County that he calls home, castigating not only Republicans who voted for impeachment but those, like Abbott, who failed to stand up for the conservative legal firebrand.

In announcing Scott’s appointment, the governor stressed that he was a time-limited replacement pending Paxton’s trial in the state Senate this summer. The incumbent faces 20 charges, including obstruction of justice, bribery and abuse of public trust.

“John Scott has the background and experience needed to step in as a short-term interim Attorney General during the time the Attorney General has been suspended from duty,” Abbott said in a statement that didn’t mention Paxton by name.

When Abbott was attorney general, Scott was his deputy and defended the state’s strict voter ID law. He later was appointed to lead the state’s Health and Human Services Commission and then, two years ago, to serve as the state’s chief elections officer. He resigned in December before the Senate could vote on his appointment, which was controversial given his ties to the former president. Scott briefly joined Trump’s legal team last year as it challenged the 2020 presidential election results.

“Trump supporters and Paxton supporters can’t attack Abbott for appointing someone who’s insufficiently conservative,” said Mark Jones, a political science professor at Rice University. He noted that the appointment also blunts conservative criticism that “without Paxton, the attorney general’s office will be ineffectual and therefore the Biden administration will be able to get away with things.”

Trump defended Paxton ahead of the House’s historic impeachment vote — only the third in the state’s nearly 200-year history. “Hopefully, Republicans in the Texas House will agree that this is a very unfair process that should not be allowed to happen or proceed — I will fight you if it does. … ELECTION INTERFERENCE! Free Ken Paxton, let them wait for the next election!” Trump wrote.

Paxton’s chief deputy, Brent Webster, was passed over to fill in until his boss’s trial. He faces his own potential conflicts of interest: He appeared with Paxton at a briefing following his impeachment and afterward allowed a half dozen of Paxton’s deputies to take leave to aid his defense, though all could be called as witnesses by the Senate.

Paxton served for a dozen years in the GOP-controlled legislature and won three attorney general’s races, most recently last fall. He has been under felony indictment for securities fraud since 2015, the year he first became attorney general.

The FBI opened an investigation in November 2020 on allegations, reported by some of Paxton’s top aides, that he had used his office to benefit a wealthy donor. Four of those aides were fired and then filed lawsuits alleging retaliation. Last spring, Paxton reached a $3.3 million settlement with the whistleblowers contingent on the state footing the bill. House members balked and started their own investigation. (The FBI’s probe ended without any charges.)

As House members debated impeachment Saturday, some said Paxton had made threatening calls to them and state senators. They said binders of materials supporting Paxton’s case were later distributed to senators. Rep. Eddie Morales, a Democrat from West Texas, sent the House committee investigating Paxton a letter requesting that it amend the charges to include intimidation and jury tampering.

“It raises a lot of questions and concerns,” Johnson said of the binders, although she declined to comment on Wednesday about whether the committee would investigate.

Paxton has dismissed the impeachment charges as “hearsay and gossip, parroting long-disproven claims” and an attempt to “overthrow the will of the people and disenfranchise the voters of our state.” His removal from office would require a two-thirds vote by the Senate’s 19 Republicans and a dozen Democrats. His wife and fellow Republican, state Sen. Angela Paxton, has yet to recuse herself.

Senate impeachment managers are expected to announce rules for the trial on June 20. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, another Trump ally who will preside over the proceedings, must set a trial date to start by Aug. 28.

