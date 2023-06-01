Woman drives onto tow truck ramp and flies 120 feet in crash, video shows

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

It was a regular day for Georgia police and a tow truck when they responded to a highway accident — the kind that happens every day across the country. But it’s what happened moments later that people have usually only seen on “The Dukes of Hazzard” or “The Fast and Furious” saga: A Florida woman drove her sedan up the ramp of the tow truck, launched 120 feet and flipped through the air in a wild crash caught on body-camera footage.

The driver has been described by authorities as a 21-year-old woman from Tallahassee. The woman, who has not been publicly identified, was hospitalized with serious injuries following the May 24 crash, according to the Georgia State Patrol (GSP). Her condition was unclear as of Thursday morning.

The crash unfolded last week on Interstate 84 near Valdosta, Ga., after an unrelated incident on the opposite side of the highway, authorities told the Associated Press on Wednesday. A tow truck had its emergency lights activated and was about ready to load a wrecked vehicle at around 11:20 a.m. when a 2014 Nissan Altima drove onto the ramp and “vaulted” into the air, the GSP said.

Body-cam video from a Lowndes County, Ga., sheriff’s deputy shows the car airborne for less than two seconds, with the vehicle flipping as it launches 120 feet from the tow-truck ramp. When the car crashed down on the highway, it struck another vehicle and tumbled end over end for another 23 feet from where it began, according to a GSP crash report. A sheriff’s deputy shouts an expletive before running to the mangled car.

“1050 rollover!” the deputy says, requesting immediate assistance from EMS responders, according to video.

Authorities say they’re not sure why the woman drove onto the ramp or how fast she was going at the time of the crash. The speed limit in the area is 65 mph.

The woman was transported for treatment at South Georgia Medical Center in Valdosta, located more than 70 miles northeast of Tallahassee. A sheriff’s deputy was hit by flying debris during the crash, but authorities say his injuries were not life-threatening. The driver in the vehicle struck by the Altima when it landed was not injured, authorities say.

A spokesperson with the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.

It’s unclear whether the driver will face any charges related to the crash. State law says drivers who fail to move over for emergency vehicles face penalties such as a fine of $500 and three points on their license.

Georgia’s Move Over Law requires drivers to slow down and move over a lane when approaching emergency vehicles with flashing lights that are parked on the shoulder of the highway, including tow trucks. The law was enacted to address the “growing numbers of police, emergency technicians and DOT workers being killed during routine traffic stops, crash responses and highway construction projects around the nation,” according to the Georgia Governor’s Office of Highway Safety. All 50 states have passed move-over laws, according to AAA.

“And if traffic is too heavy to move over safely, the law requires drivers to slow down below the posted speed limit instead AND to be prepared to stop,” the Georgia law says.

AAA recommends that drivers remain alert, avoid distractions, keep an eye out for emergency vehicles, slow down and move over a lane if it’s possible.

“Sadly, every year about 23 roadside workers and first responders (one every two weeks) loses their life at the roadside and hundreds more are injured while tending to disabled vehicles,” AAA says.

Georgia State Patrol Lt. Crystal Zion told WSB-TV, an ABC affiliate in Atlanta, that the viral video of the crash should be a reminder to drivers in and out of the state to pay attention on the road.

“It takes out the distractions of driving fast or phones or other people in the car,” Zion said. “When you see those lights to slow down, move over.”

The video, which has been viewed millions of times on Twitter as of Thursday morning, was a frightening scene for Louis Kenda, part owner of Kenda Truck Center in Valdosta.

“I can control the load that I am towing, I can control where it’s at once I arrive on the scene, and I can control how it gets off my truck. The only thing I cannot control is the people driving by,” Kenda told WALB, an ABC and NBC affiliate in Albany, Ga. “That is the worst nightmare.”

As video of the wild crash spread online with people comparing the crash to something the Dukes or Dom Toretto would do on the small or big screen, many observers could not believe that the Florida woman survived the horrific accident. The Twitter account for Everything Georgia summed up the sentiments of those who watched the crash in disbelief: “Luckily they survived.”

