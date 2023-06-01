Live updates Students compete in Scripps National Spelling Bee finals

Most middle schoolers taking the stage at the Scripps National Spelling Bee Thursday night have been studying for this contest for months — years in some cases. This week, the 11 young word aficionados who made it to the finals at the National Harbor, Md., out-spelled about 220 other competitors from across the country.

Since the first national spelling bee, about 100 years ago, the words that the young lexical masters have to hear and spell out loud have gotten harder while national attention on the students has grown. Some of those competing for the hexagon shaped Scripps Cup are returning contenders, trying again to take home $50,000 and bee fame.