Gun store closes because sales may ‘cost more kids their lives,’ owner says

A gun store near Atlanta is closing because its owner says he’s “had enough” of shootings that target children. Jon Waldman has owned Georgia Ballistics in Duluth, Ga., since March 2021, opening the store, in part, so he could get out of the house to run a business deemed essential by state lawmakers to stay open during the pandemic amid stay-at-home orders. But despite steady sales at a store that sells high-end firearms, Waldman, 43, said the recent shootings at a Christian school in Nashville and a hospital in Atlanta weighed on him so much that he could no longer keep the shop open in good faith.

“I just had enough,” Waldman said in an interview Friday morning. “I have never said you can’t have guns or that they should be banned. I just said, ‘I can’t sell them.’”

Waldman decided in the spring that he would close Georgia Ballistics and is planning to sell the 23 firearms that remained in his store on Friday morning by June 15, he said. Earlier in the week, he told Atlanta-based NBC affiliate WXIA that he had closed the gun store because of the shootings.

“It’s going to cost more kids their lives if I stayed open,” Waldman, who has a 10-year-old son, told The Post. “I don’t want to bury my own son.”

The United States is on pace to set a modern record for the most mass killings in a year. As of Friday morning, there have been 26 mass killings involving guns and at least 131 deaths, according to a database maintained by the Associated Press, USA Today and Northeastern University. The Washington Post defines a mass killing as an event in which four or more people, not including the perpetrator, have been killed.

There have been at least 380 school shootings since the Columbine High massacre in 1999, according to a Post database. During that time, more than 352,000 students have experienced gun violence at school. In 2022, there were 46 school shootings, the most of any year since at least 1999.

Firearm purchases have soared in Georgia and other states since the beginning of the pandemic. About 496,000 guns were sold in Georgia in 2021, according to research from SafeHome.org, which tracks home and personal safety. Georgia was among the four states last year that enacted laws allowing residents to carry concealed handguns in public without a license, reported the Trace, an advocacy journalism outlet that reports on gun violence in America.

When Waldman moved from Detroit to Duluth in 2017, he said he was working as private security for CEOs and corporations. A year after the pandemic shut down most of the country, he opened Georgia Ballistics in Duluth, about 20 miles northeast of Atlanta.

“It was the only thing I could do where I wouldn’t be locked down in my house,” he said.

Business was steady, and Waldman enjoyed “good sales” on higher-end firearms usually used for Special Forces and SWAT teams, he said. The website for the store shows a wide variety of handguns, revolvers, shotguns and rifles. The rifle selection on the store’s site includes firearms that can cost up to almost $10,000.

“I sell Ferraris, Corvettes and Porches,” he said.

Even with the good business, Waldman said he had been leaning toward closing the business due to the spate of shootings. Then, in late March, a gunman with a handgun and two AR-style weapons killed six people — including three 9-year-olds — at the Covenant School in Nashville. More than a month later, a gunman killed one person and injured four others at the Northside Hospital Midtown medical office in Atlanta.

Those shootings pushed Waldman to close his gun store.

Waldman emphasized that he still supports people if they want to carry guns, and that his choice was a personal one. He also made clear that he has wanted to help train people on how to properly use a firearm.

“I wanted to get the word out that you don’t have to be in this line of work,” he told The Post, reiterating that he’s “all for guns.” “If you want to have one of those John Wick closets, then by all means have fun. But John Wick was at least trained.”

As news of Waldman’s story spread on social media, gun-control advocates praised Waldman for closing his business in response to the country’s gun violence.

“This moral character being displayed by this one Georgia man — prioritizing children’s lives over gun-related profits — is sorely needed among right-wing Republican lawmakers in America,” Shannon Watts, the founder of the gun violence prevention group Moms Demand Action, told NBC News.

Waldman clarified that he’s not trying to change anyone’s minds through his decision. He again pointed to his 10-year-old son and his fiancee’s three children — ages 6, 5, and 3 — as to why he could not continue to keep his store open.

“It is never an easy decision, but at the same time there is no price I can ever put on my kid,” he said.

He said he isn’t sure what’s next. Waldman guessed he was “going to get a B.S. job and live life the best I can.”

“That is more important to me than to be at a store and second-guess everything that’s bought,” he said.

