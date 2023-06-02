Chthonic, psammophile: The best spelling bee words to add to your vocab

A leguleian is a lawyer known for being petty and argumentative, with a tendency to fixate on minor details and technicalities, according to LSD Law. It can be used to describe anyone with those undesirable traits, law degree or no. If someone is prosecuting a trivial point with you as if they were standing in front of a judge, they are being a leguleian, or behaving in a leguleian manner. Its closest synonym, according to Merriam-Webster Dictionary, is also a fun noun: pettifogger.