Woman wanted wife of man on dating site killed, authorities say

Melody Sasser didn’t exactly have well wishes for the man she’d met on the Match dating site when he told her that he’d gotten engaged to another woman. “I hope you both fall off a cliff and die,” she allegedly told the man identified as D.W. in court documents.

Sasser did more than hope for the death of one of them, a federal agent wrote in a recently unsealed sworn affidavit. Last month, she was charged with murder for hire in the U.S. District Court for Eastern Tennessee. Authorities accuse her of going onto the dark web and using bitcoin to try to hire a professional killer to take out D.W.’s new wife. She faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

Anne-Marie Svolto, the assistant U.S. attorney prosecuting the case, on Sunday referred The Washington Post to an office spokesperson, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Sasser’s attorney, M. Jeffrey Whitt, told The Post that, because Sasser hired him last week, his investigation “is in its infancy.”

“As such, I find it premature to comment on the facts of this case, until such time as each of the allegations have been vetted,” Whitt said in a statement.

Sasser and D.W. met through Match and, although federal investigators don’t specify whether they ever had a romantic relationship, the two did become hiking buddies when they both lived in Knoxville, Tenn., a Homeland Security agent wrote in an affidavit for Sasser’s arrest.

Social media posts show the two hiking together throughout 2020, including several times in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, the Daily Beast reported. D.W. told Homeland Security that Sasser helped him with an Appalachian Trail hike by making reservations at hostels and other “rest points” and by taking care of his vehicles while he was gone, the affidavit states.

But their relationship soured last fall when D.W. told her that he had gotten engaged, according to the affidavit. That prompted her to allegedly travel to his new home in Prattville, Ala. — unannounced — to tell them that she wished they would both plunge to their deaths.

Homeland Security agents got involved in late April when an unspecified foreign law enforcement agency told them about a murder-for-hire plot against D.W.’s wife, J.W., the affidavit states. The tip included J.W.’s name, address and photo, and messages from a site on the dark web known as Online Killers Market, which “purports to offer ‘hit man for hire’ type services as well as associated services at the would-be customer’s request, such as hacking, kidnapping, extortion, disfigurement by acid attack, and sexual violence,” the agent wrote in the affidavit.

Screen images from the Online Killers Market included a Jan. 11 “order” for a murder-for-hire from a user named “cattree.” In the post, cattree listed J.W.’s name, home address, work address and license plate details. Cattree, who agents think is Sasser, advised anyone who took the job that J.W.’s killing “needs to seem random or accident,” according to the affidavit.

“or plant drugs, do not want a long investigation. she recently moved in with her new husband she works at home and in office in birmingham,” cattree wrote in the post, adding information about the couple’s vehicles and work schedules.

“they have three dogs that bark and jump but nice dogs,” cattree wrote in the post.

Homeland Security agents determined that the information provided was “100% accurate” while noting that cattree had also posted a photo of J.W. “to ensure she could be positively identified by the assigned ‘hitman.’”

Agents alerted Prattville police, which led local officers to monitor J.W.’s home and tell her about “the threat to her life.” Police also interviewed J.W., who told them she suspected Sasser had made the threat. Sometime in the fall, after Sasser had traveled to Prattville to wish them dead, J.W. reported that someone had gashed the side of her vehicle with what appeared to be a key, according to the affidavit.

Then, she started to get “unpleasant phone calls” from a caller who disguised their voice with an electronic device and hid the source of the call using untraceable computer-generated phone numbers, the affidavit states. J.W. called her cell service provider to block such calls.

Prosecutors also think Sasser was stalking J.W. by tracking her movements on a fitness app and relaying information to the Online Killers Marketplace about J.W.’s precise location and the length of walks she had taken, the affidavit states. On March 27, she allegedly posted a message in the forum about J.W., saying that “yesterday she worked from home and went for a 2 mile walk by herself.” Using historical data from J.W.’s Strava fitness app, Homeland Security agents verified “she had indeed walked for exactly 2 miles on March 27.” J.W. also told them she had worked from home that day.

In late March, Sasser was allegedly unhappy with her would-be assassin not yet killing J.W. In the months following her original Jan. 11 order, she repeatedly asked about the status of the “job,” according to prosecutors. On March 22, she allegedly messaged the marketplace administrator to complain that she had waited two months and 11 days for the hit to be carried out. She reminded the admin that, two weeks earlier, they assured her the job was being “worked on and would be done in a week,” the affidavit states.

“the job is still not done,” Sasser allegedly wrote as cattree, “does it need to be assigned to someone else. will it be done. what is the delay. When will it be done.”

Six days later, the admin replied, telling Sasser that, feeling the job was too risky, the hit man had waived off. Sasser allegedly responded 54 minutes later, relaying information about J.W.’s location.

“assign to another that can complete the job,” she wrote, per the affidavit.

The admin said they had two other assassins who could do it but either would need extra money. Sasser agreed to pay more bitcoin, according to federal agents.

Investigators allege that Sasser sent $9,750 worth of bitcoin for a job that was never carried out. She was arrested May 18 and remains in jail ahead of a court appearance scheduled for Thursday.

