White neighbor shoots, kills Black woman through door. Family demands arrest.

Calls are growing for an arrest to be made in Florida after a Black mother of four was shot and killed by her White neighbor through the neighbor’s door — apparently over a long-running dispute involving the victim’s children. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Around 9 p.m. on Friday, deputies received a call about possible trespassing at a property in Ocala, Fla., approximately 50 miles south of Gainesville, Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods said Monday during a news conference. When the officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound, Woods said. They tried to save her but she later died, Woods said, calling it a “tragic” incident.

Officials identified the victim as Ajike S. Owens, 35, also known as “AJ.” They said the suspect is a 58-year-old White woman. Lawyers representing Owens’s family said the shooting was “unjustified,” and alleged that the shooter used racist language against her children.

No charges have been filed in the case so far. Woods said his office could not make an arrest until it determined whether the use of force was justified under Florida’s “Stand Your Ground” law. The law states that a person can use deadly force if they reasonably believe it could “prevent imminent death or great bodily harm to himself or herself or another.”

“Stand Your Ground” laws have come under renewed scrutiny in the wake of the shooting of Ralph Yarl, a Black teenager who was shot in Kansas City after he rang the wrong doorbell.

While many questions remain about what happened Friday, the incident appeared to have been tied to “a neighborhood feud over time,” Woods said. Following a “dispute” between Owens’s children and the shooter that night, Owens walked over to her neighbor’s property and the two had a “confrontation at the door,” Woods said.

At some point, Owens was shot through the door, he said.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, a lawyer representing members of Owens’s family, said in a statement that the shooter should be arrested and that racial dynamics were at play.

According to Crump’s statement, Owens’s children “were playing in a field next to an Ocala apartment complex” on Friday “when an unidentified 58-year-old white woman reportedly began yelling at them to get off her land and calling them racial slurs.”

According to Crump, Owens’s children left the area following the altercation, but “accidentally left an iPad behind, which the woman took. When one of the children went to her residence to retrieve it, she threw it, hitting the boy and cracking the screen.”

At that point, Crump said, the children told their mother what happened. Owens “walked across the street with her kids to speak with the woman. She knocked on the door, and at that point, the woman allegedly shot through the door, hitting AJ, who later died from her injuries,” the statement said.

Owens’s mother, Pamela Dias, said in an interview with MSNBC’s Joy Reid that her daughter did what “any parent would do” in confronting the neighbor. “She simply knocked on the door. The woman shot her through the closed door, with her son, 9 years old, standing next to her,” Dias said. She said Owens was unarmed. The sheriff’s office said this had not been confirmed.

The sheriff’s office said it is investigating the incident but that the process is delayed because Owens’ children, at least two of whom may have witnessed the shooting, could not be interviewed immediately after the incident due to its traumatic nature. The sheriff’s office confirmed via email that Owens’s children were interviewed about the incident on Monday.

The sheriff’s office is receiving information from the shooter, who is collaborating with investigators, Woods said.

“A lot of the rumors and questions out there have been that we’re not doing anything or we’re not moving fast enough,” he said. “[B]ecause we want to seek justice and we want to ensure that we get the facts right — especially in a case to this level — we just don’t take always one side, because it doesn’t always paint the full picture.”

Woods, when asked Monday about parts of Crump’s statement, said he could not yet confirm or deny the allegations. Some elements may be correct and others may not be, he said. For instance, something was thrown by the neighbor at the children, “but not directly at them, of what we’re being told now,” he said.

Woods, citing information from the shooter, said “there was a lot of aggressiveness” at the door from both neighbors, “whether it be banging on the doors, banging on the walls and threats being made.”

In the past two years, Sheriff’s deputies had received six to eight calls relating to the property where Friday’s shooting took place, Woods said.

“I wish our shooter would have called us instead of taking actions into her own hands. I wish Mrs. Owens would have called us, in hopes we could have never got to the point in which we are here today,” he said.

