Trump indicted over classified documents. What it means, what happens next.

When will he appear in court? Will be he arrested? Answers to the questions you might have about historic charges against the former president.

By
June 8, 2023 at 9:39 p.m. EDT
Former president Donald Trump arrives for his court appearance in New York in April. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)
Donald Trump has been charged in connection with the investigation into hundreds of classified documents that were taken to his Mar-a-Lago home after he left the White House, he and others revealed Thursday.

Now, special counsel Jack Smith’s prosecutors must prove their case in court, battling Trump’s legal team as they challenge the charges and evidence against the former president. It’s a process that could stretch out for months — or years — before a Florida jury may get to render a verdict or a plea deal is reached.

Here is what you need to know about the legal process and what to expect along the way.

