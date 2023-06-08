Donald Trump has been charged in connection with the investigation into hundreds of classified documents that were taken to his Mar-a-Lago home after he left the White House, he and others revealed Thursday.
Trump indicted over classified documents. What it means, what happens next.
When will he appear in court? Will be he arrested? Answers to the questions you might have about historic charges against the former president.
Here is what you need to know about the legal process and what to expect along the way.