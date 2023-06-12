According to first responders in Philadelphia and the Pennsylvania State Police, at approximately 6:20 a.m. Sunday a vehicle fire under Interstate 95 near the Cottman Avenue exit in northeast Philadelphia caused a portion of the highway to collapse. Gov. Josh Shapiro (D) indicated that it could take months to restore the overpass, leaving Philadephians wondering about the impact this will have on the region along this busy highway along the Delaware River.
Mapping the Philadelphia Interstate 95 closure and new detour routes
A portion of I-95 is closed in both directions between Woodhaven and Aramingo exits, according to the city, which released a map depicting a suggested detour route north of downtown.
Kevin Uhrmacher contributed to this report.