9 shot in downtown Denver as fans celebrate Nuggets’ NBA title, police say

At least nine people were shot in downtown Denver as people celebrated the Denver Nuggets’ NBA Finals victory early Tuesday, police said. Three of the victims are in critical condition, and a suspect is in custody, police said. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight All nine of the gunshot victims, as well as the suspect, were transported to a hospital, Denver police spokesman Doug Schepman said early Tuesday.

The shooting took place around 12:30 a.m. on Denver’s Market Street, where crowds had gathered to celebrate the Nuggets’ first NBA title, police said. “It did occur in the area in which we saw our largest crowd gather earlier in the night,” Schepman said when asked whether the shooting was connected to the celebrations.

Schepman said that a “smaller crowd” was in the area when the shooting took place and that authorities were able to take a suspect into custody “pretty quickly” because of the police presence downtown.

In a previous statement, the Denver Police Department described its investigation as “complex” and “ongoing,” adding: “Preliminary info indicates multiple shots were fired during an altercation involving several individuals.”

It was not immediately clear whether any of the people directly involved in the altercation were in the area to celebrate the Nuggets’ victory.

