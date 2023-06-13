Mapping Donald Trump’s Miami court appearance

Trump spent the night at his golf course in Doral, leaving him with a shorter 13-mile drive to the courthouse, rather than the roughly 68-mile drive from his residence at Mar-a-Lago.

Former President Donald Trump is expected to make his initial court appearance in a Miami federal court Tuesday at 3 p.m. to respond to the 37-count indictment accusing him of keeping classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Fla.

Local residents should expect delays as Trump’s motorcade travels east to downtown Miami, but downtown is most likely to experience the most problems for traffic. According to the Miami Herald, the Miami police have not released specific street closures for security or protests.