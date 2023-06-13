Former President Donald Trump is expected to make his initial court appearance in a Miami federal court Tuesday at 3 p.m. to respond to the 37-count indictment accusing him of keeping classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Fla.
Mapping Donald Trump’s Miami court appearance
Local residents should expect delays as Trump’s motorcade travels east to downtown Miami, but downtown is most likely to experience the most problems for traffic. According to the Miami Herald, the Miami police have not released specific street closures for security or protests.
Local leaders have vowed to be ready for anything, preparing for crowds of anywhere from 5,000 to 50,000 people.