R.I. officials accused of ‘sexist, racist’ behavior during Philly work trip

In March, Lindsey Scannapieco and her colleagues were getting ready to take two Rhode Island government officials on a tour. They had prepared to show the officials around an old Philadelphia school building they redeveloped to be a community space. The project was set to be a model for a similar one in Providence, R.I., for which Scannapieco and her company had received a contract.

But just after midnight the day of the visit, Scannapieco received a text from one of the officials, WPRI reported.

“Please have fresh coffee (with milk and sugar) and the best croissant in Philadelphia ready for me upon arrival,” he wrote, according to a recently released email. He added that the other official “likes Diet Coke. Have a cold six pack waiting on the table in your conference room. You have three hours to convince us to give you $55M.”

He then sent Scannapieco an emoji of a winky face, a screenshot of the message shows.

During the March 10 trip to Philadelphia, the two officials, David Patten and Jim Thorsen, were “blatantly sexist, racist and unprofessional,” Scannapieco and a colleague alleged, according to an email released last week by the office of Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee (D). The email, which alleges “bizarre, offensive” behavior by the two visiting officials, was made public after Attorney General Peter Neronha (D) ordered McKee’s office to release it. News outlets WPRI and the Providence Journal, which first reported on the allegations, had called for the email to be released.

Scannapieco and her colleague, Everett Abitbol, wrote that the incident “reflects incredibly poorly on the state of Rhode Island and their leadership.”

Both officials — Thorsen, who was director of Rhode Island’s Department of Administration, and Patten, who served as the director of the Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance — are being investigated by McKee’s office and state police, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. McKee said in a statement Friday that the allegations “if true, are disturbing, unacceptable and unfitting of anyone, especially an employee representing the state.”

In late March, McKee announced that Thorsen would be leaving to take a role at the U.S. Department of Treasury — a decision made in late February, before the trip, a spokesperson for the Department of Administration said.

Patten went on medical leave on March 13 and is currently on administrative leave, according to the spokesperson. Michael Lynch, Patten’s attorney, said his client is “embarrassed” and “humiliated” about what occurred on the trip. He added that Patten had been experiencing a mental health event after the deaths of loved ones but has since sought help to address it.

“He’s in a much better place and understands truly the need to take time to address his own wellness, even in the midst of a demanding work life,” Lynch said. “And he’s hopeful that this can be a learning experience.”

Thorsen did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday evening.

Scout, the Philadelphia-based redevelopment company where Scannapieco is the managing partner and Abitbol is the director of hospitality and development said in a statement that it hopes “this unfortunate incident does not distract in any way from accomplishing this important project that will have a significant positive impact for so many Rhode Islanders.” The project is expected to create more than 400 jobs, according to the statement.

Scannapieco and Abitbol were informed of Patten and Thorsen’s visit on March 8, a couple of days before the two arrived, according to the email.

In July 2021, Scout was awarded a contract to make a redevelopment plan for the Cranston Street Armory, a historic building in Providence.

The company had completed a similar project at Philadelphia’s Edward W. Bok Technical High School building, which closed in 2013. Starting the next year, Scout redeveloped the building into a “hub for makers, entrepreneurs, and small businesses.”

The building features Diadora, an Italian heritage brand, and a wellness center that supports refugees and immigrants — both of which Patten and Thorsen visited on March 10, Scannapieco and Abitbol wrote in the email.

Scout staffers had planned “an incredible day” for the officials at Bok, they said. But throughout the tour, they alleged, Patten continued to make inappropriate remarks, leaving “employees and executives of both organizations extremely angry for how they were treated.” Thorsen “allowed this behavior to continue to happen,” according to the email from Abitbol and Scannapieco, who said they’d asked him to help stop it.

While at the wellness center, Patten and Thorsen asked questions “in insensitive ways,” including “Do you really let homelessness here?” while around patients and staffers, the email states. When Patten visited Diadora and was offered a pair of shoes, he allegedly said: “Are these made in China? I hope not, because I really hate China.” Then, he told an Asian American staff member: “No offense, hun,” the email states.

And from the start of the day, Patten had made comments to Scannapieco that were “unacceptable and clearly sexual harassment,” according to the email. After learning that Scannapieco’s spouse was in Australia, Patten allegedly told her: “If I knew your husband wasn’t going to be here, I would have come last night.”

Scannapieco and Abitbol sent the email on March 12, two days after the visit.

“We would like to make the Armory into a safe and supportive space for ALL and it is clear that with their leadership this will not be possible,” they wrote. “We appreciate your advice and direction for how best to handle this situation.”

The investigations are ongoing, McKee said Friday, adding that his office “will have more to say once the process comes to a close.”

